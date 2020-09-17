Vikram Bhatt has been in the news for the past few days, due to his sharp statements. During the live chat on Facebook of NavbharatTimes.com, Vikram first attacked Kangana Ranaut and said that working with Kangana meant you would just be a clapper boy in his film. A big statement by Vikram Bhatt was about the drugs served at film parties. Now Vikram has raised a number of other issues explaining Nepotism in Bollywood.

Now Vikram has made a snappy statement again explaining what nepotism is, how it works and why there is so much discussion of nepotism in Bollywood. Vikram explains nepotism, saying that if a father had made his son a star, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s first film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ would not have flopped. What did Sunny Deol do when the film flopped? Read this complete interview of Vikram Bhatt.

The film industry is always targeted

For the past several years, ‘I tell you about the law of nepotism in the film industry. First of all, it has to be understood that this film industry of ours is always in the target of the people. Whatever issue has to be raised, if raised through the film industry, it becomes very easy. What is it that we are film buffs, biraci, tomorrow we may or may not make any difference. ‘

If there is a fight on Pakistan-border, then we stop the artist.

‘In such a situation, we have already become the target of all. Now suppose there is a quarrel with Pakistan or there is a talk on the border, you stop our artist, because stopping the artist is the loudest voice. ‘

Film scenes are cut off on the matter of smoking, cigarettes do not stop selling.

‘Now when it comes to cigarette smoking, you don’t stop the pan-bidi shop, you stop the scenes of films. You will be surprised to know that India is probably the only country where an open cigarette is available, if you want to smoke cigarettes anywhere else in the world, then you have to take the whole box. If you have so much time with cigarettes, then first stop selling cigarettes this holiday.

People with anime rights also target Bollywood

‘If there is a problem for the enumerated rights, then they first come and start speaking to the film people that they should not use, they are the condition of the animals in the village, what is done with the horses in Matheran, how are they run, Nobody sees it all. ‘

Why should not the son of actor become an actor, I worked hard to make it easier for children

Now come to the point of nepotism. The minister’s son becomes the minister, the industrialist’s son becomes the industrialist, the cricketer’s beta becomes the cricketer, but the actor’s son cannot become the director and the director’s son becomes the director. This is not correct at all. Why should any man work hard, so that his family does not have to face those bad days when he has worked hard. ‘

No parents make an audience a star

‘My sons and daughters do not have to see that day, so I worked hard and I work hard. What happens with nepotism, you only give one chance to someone, only one chance. Star then makes an audience. The audience makes the actor-director. No father can make his sons and daughters a star, actor or director, that is the work of the audience.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor made the star

‘If the audience had not appreciated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, he would never have become a star, both of them have been made by the star audience, the audience has found love, then he has become a star. There were many actors – directors, who got an opportunity from the family, but the audience rejected them and it did not go away.

Son Karan Deol’s debut film flopped, Sunny Deol couldn’t do anything

‘You haven’t seen Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol in the recent example, his debut film, rejected by the audience, what Sunny Deol was able to do. The audience makes a star. I think nepotism is a nonsense discussion that has gone on, like many other nonsense discussions. This is my revelation about nepotism.

The future of the OTT platform will be bright, although films will also remain a market.

Let me tell you, Vikram Bhatt’s daughter and director Krishna Bhatt talked about the future of his upcoming web series ‘Maya 4’, OTT platform and web series, saying that the future will be of digital and web series. Although the market of films will also remain. Krishna Bhatt stressed that the new generation web series is more like watching. Due to not being censored on the web series, it is fun to tell the story and get an opportunity to work freely. Krishna Bhatt will start shooting for ‘Maya 4’ from mid-October. This is a thriller web series. It is being produced by Vikram Bhatt’s LoanRanger Production. Earlier, Krishna was awarded as the Best Director for ‘Maya’ by the talent track. The cast of ‘Maya 4’ is yet to be announced. Krishna is also associated with ‘Twisted 3’ at this time, she is also very excited about it.