Ferrari without a technical director

Last July 8th the Ferrari had communicated the decision by technical director Enrico Cardile to leave his role within the team, accepting the offer from Aston Martin where he will be Chief Technical Officer of the team owned by Lawrence Stroll.

At the same time, it was announced that team principal Frederic Vasseur would take over the important role on an interim basis.

Vasseur’s words

Many have wondered for how long the role of technical director will remain vacant to the Prancing Horse and provided an answer Frederic Vasseur in the course of aexclusive interview released to FormulaPassion.it over the weekend at the Hungaroring and which you will find in our newspaper in the next few days.

Ferrari’s team principal and general manager started from Cardile’s farewell, denying that he was surprised by the farewell: “I was aware of some rumors, but I don’t want to comment”then revealing his plans for the Scuderia, explaining that he had not considered the possibility of dividing the role of technical director into areas and between several engineers: “I think it is necessary to have someone who can make decisions. We are working on a reshuffle of the technical organization, I think it will be made known after Monza”.