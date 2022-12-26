Valditara to Affari: “In 2023 we will focus on the fight against early school leaving”

“In 2023 we will complete what we started, and we will focus, among other things, on recruitment, reform of the professional technical channel, support reform, fight against early school leaving, fight against bullying phenomena”. It is the promise that Giuseppe Valditara, Minister of Education and Merit, makes to Affaritaliani.it in an exclusive interview.

Professor Valditara, a survey carried out shortly before Christmas by the Yoodata institute gives you these popularity and trust data: approximately 40% knowledge, 44% trust among those who know you. What was the philosophy that inspired your work?

My goal is a serene, serious, safe school, a school that not only educates but also guides, in which the authority of the teachers is restored and the great work they do is increasingly valued, and in which students can discover the own talents and build a future of full personal and professional fulfilment. I wanted to go against the trend of a certain laxity of recent years, giving a clear signal of a return to a school that restores respect as a central value.

His dicastery took on the new name of Ministry of Education and Merit. Does he also want to explain to us what he means by “merit”, and how he intends to carry it forward in the school?

The school of merit is the one that values ​​everyone’s talents, different abilities and different attitudes. An increasingly personalized education, which allows each student to express himself to the fullest, is therefore decisive. To do this, I started by foreseeing the tutor teacher and focusing a lot on new and more incisive forms of orientation. A first concrete response are precisely the orientation guidelines that I signed before Christmas.

The inclusion of disabled students is an important issue that is felt by hundreds of thousands of families. What can be done to improve the situation?

The theme of disability is particularly dear to me. It is a theme of civilization, of humanity in the fullest and highest sense of the term. The degree of civilization of a country, of a society, is certainly also measured by the way in which people with disabilities are actually included. We have to do more. In particular, we need to focus on three problems. The first is that of the discontinuity of the relationship between pupil and support teacher, due to too many teacher changes that take place during the school cycle. The second is that of the insufficient number of support teachers. The third is that of their uneven, and still scarce, specialized training. Thanks to the funds provided for school construction, we will finally remove all architectural barriers in Italian schools.

What prospects do you see for your ministry in 2023?

Important things have been done in just two months. The renewal of the employment contract, which has been the most favorable for many years now, the release of the PNRR funds and their further increase, with my autonomous initiative, for school construction, the new guidelines for orientation , the launch of a real diplomacy of the school, which will make Italy an important point of reference in particular for African countries, and beyond. In 2023 we will complete what we started, and we will focus, among other things, on recruitment, reform of the professional technical channel, support reform, fight against early school leaving, fight against bullying.

