Caroline Gehrman

Exclusive travel in a small circle – almost like in a private jet. At relatively low prices, it is more comfortable than in business class to Mallorca or Ibiza.

Zurich/Munich – Flying with luxurious comfort, almost like in a private jet, without queues and security checks – and at reasonably affordable prices. A Swiss company is now offering this: Air travel in the so-called “semi-private jet”. From Munich or Zurich you can go to Palma de Mallorca or Ibiza with “luxury and comfort from start to finish”.

More exclusivity when traveling in a “semi-private jet” – without queues and controls

You can be there for just under 750 euros per route – as well as a maximum of 21 other passengers who have booked a seat for the route. A manageable number of fellow travelers. That should be a slightly different feeling when traveling than on a flight in a normal holiday plane, in which between 100 and 200 people fit, depending on the type of aircraft. From Munich Airport or Zurich, you can then take a relaxed trip to Mallorca or Ibiza – there you can deal with exciting facts about flying in peace and quiet.

Travel in private jets in Germany at a record level

Apparently there is an overall increased need for exclusivity when travelling. The use of private jets is also at a record level in Germany tagesschau.de writes. Those who can afford it prefer to stand out alone or in a select circle – and in this way also like to stand out from the crowd.

The Swiss company carries a maximum of 22 passengers in the small Embraer 145 aircraft. (Iconic image) © Yorick Jansens/IMAGO

A possible reason for this could also be the corona pandemic. Many people may have become more cautious. Some still prefer to avoid large crowds of people, like in an airplane cabin. In the business class of a conventional scheduled flight, you are separated from the “normal petrol consumers”, but only by a curtain. You still share the space on the plane with the other guests.

In the semi-private jet, 22 people can enjoy the “extraordinary service” in leather seats

On the “semi-private jet” flight from Travelcoup their number is manageable with a maximum capacity of 22 seats. And there are even more advantages: The aircraft of the type ERJ145 from the aircraft manufacturer Embraer are small enough to land in private jet airports. Passengers can also use it to bypass security checks and time-consuming check-ins in the normal terminal. Instead, after the exclusive check-in, you first go to a lounge and from there directly to the plane, where, according to the company, you can expect leather seats, plenty of legroom and exceptional service.

Semi-private jet company wants to offer even more comfort than in business class

The Swiss company wants to close the gap between the “business class of classic airlines and a private jet experience”. The bonus that the company puts on top of every booking also shows which clientele the offer is primarily aimed at: one golf bag per person is free. However, the transport of dogs has to be paid extra.

Traveling in private jets and small planes has a bad carbon footprint, experts say

The boom in flights in private jets brings with it a lot of comfort and less stress on vacation, but in terms of the climate balance, the small planes provide a lot of ballast. The Swedish mobility expert Stefan Gössling researches, among other things, the climate impact of private jets and is quite critical of the development, as he says in the Deutschlandfunk explained. After all, the fewer people transported per flight, the higher the per capita emissions of climate-damaging emissions.

Flying in a semi-private jet with more than twice as much CO₂ emissions as in business class

For comparison: The Federal Environment Agency calculates the CO₂ balance of a two-hour flight within Europe in economy class in a charter or scheduled aircraft with 270 kg per person. In business class it’s already 340 kg. The flight time from Munich to Palma de Mallorca is around two hours. Travelcoup states on its website that a total of 17,840 kg of CO₂ are emitted for the same route in a small aircraft. At full occupancy with 22 guests, this weighs 810.9 kg per person – after all, more than twice as much as when flying in business class.

The tendency to fly exclusively in private jets is problematic when it comes to climate protection

In terms of climate protection, these semi-exclusive flights are therefore significantly more onerous than other flights. In addition, they are relatively cheap in comparison, which could offer an additional incentive to put your own climate balance in the background for more comfort.

