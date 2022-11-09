The investigation published on The International Post last October 28, focused on the critic work of some maternity professionals, it opened a passage towards the social universe in which they are located. “The dark side of pregnancy. This is how midwives, counselors and violence fuel the maternity business on social media ”, we denounced with our journalistic survey.

“You keep being manipulated by medicine, they made you believe that you cannot bear the pain because the power of women must be put to rest. Medicalization is the best way to control yourself, and the consequences of an unnatural birth will pay for your children. Those for having tarnished our work, on the other hand, you will pay ».

This is the tone that characterizes the criticisms, and sometimes even the intimidations, that some of the direct interested parties – who flocked in defense of their methods, protagonists of complaints and reports – have addressed to our newspaper for the published investigation.

“We will not stop, childbirth is a natural thing that has nothing to do with science, there are a lot of studies in favor of our method, luckily it is not science.”

We went to the bottom of this question, and we discovered one of the most dangerous declinations of the spiritual drift that gravitates around motherhood.

If it’s not science, what is it?

It is a female-only network that identifies with a self-help group, called Mandala. The declared intent of the people who are part of this system is to subvert the logic of the market and emancipate themselves from patriarchy, setting up what they call a feminist solidarity economy. To join the Mandala you must be invited by someone, and pay a fee of 1,300.00 euros, with the promise of a quadrupled economic return and unconditional affection from the other components. Each woman who is part of the group has the task of bringing in at least two others.

Among the public reports of this system, hundreds of interventions by women stand out especially in defense of investment in money, which they define as a “gift to the cosmos” and justify with continuous references to the circular economies of African cultures. An incontrovertible sacredness is attributed to pregnancy and real rituals of blessing the belly are put into practice. The women who are part of the group rigorously rely on home birth, supported by midwives advocating the return to the ancestral nature of women in labor.

The description of childbirth takes on a dangerously anti-scientific declination, adorned with an unprecedented mystical reinterpretation of biological determinism. The women of these groups carry on the narrative that does not include the presence of gynecologists or doctors during childbirth. «A good midwife and her assistant are enough to guarantee safety and do not intervene unless necessary. They do not act as spectators and do not disturb, they are invisible. Mother and child are the two figures involved and nothing and no one should interfere. Until a few years ago there was no such thing as men taking part in the birth, not even fathers ”.

The good midwife mentioned on one of the Instagram profiles of mothers who support spiritual pregnancy guarantees safety and invisibility, and her service costs 3 thousand euros.

Some of the midwives recommended by the Mandala exponents are very popular on social networks, and one wonders what their role is in the group, which never appears in the posts of their accounts.

The first reports of people denouncing the dangerous decline of friends and relatives who have become part of this system date back to four years ago and are increasing daily.

The group completely subjects the mothers who are part of it, therefore access to the labor market is also hindered by barriers of a practical nature. As with any system of this nature, the aim is to keep the people within it in positions of subordination and dependence.

The highest priority is given to the continuous needs of the group, as a woman declares in a testimony: «A few days ago I went to visit a friend of mine whom I had not seen for some time and I found her completely transformed. She no longer has time to eat, she no longer takes care of her daughters and she does not relate to her husband.

He spends his days on the phone, listening to endless voice messages from strangers in evident conditions of psychic lability. She couldn’t even give me the time for a chat. She told me that she is very busy doing the recruiting and listening work in the group, and she told me about the money spent as a gift in exchange for sisterhood. I am very sorry for her and her little girls ».

People who publicly denounce this system and others like it receive public responses in stubborn but courteous defense of the group from the women who are part of it. The tones of the same people, however, change drastically in private conversations, in which dangerously articulated threats appear. This group is supported by a pyramid system, the so-called “chain of St. Anthony”, a type of sale that we remember being prohibited by law 173 of 17 August 2005.

The Mandala scenario is characterized by illicit and surreal elements, but it is not a white fly. It represents one of the greatest expressions of a widespread system that attributes to pregnancy a mystical power that must be defended from the compromise of medicine. The spiritual vision of motherhood of this group, in fact, does not differ much from that of the most popular pre-birth courses, which reveals another face – albeit of a different entity – of the same coin.

Unrealizable promises

Selling unrealizable promises at a high price is always illegitimate, and even more so using terrifying philosophies, misinformation, identifying a common enemy, false acceptance, one-sided devotion and guilt. And yet, these are tragically recurring mechanisms in the context that is defined as supporting motherhood.

The Mamme in Movimento course, which boasts thousands of followers, collects a number of reports in constant growth, just net of some of these behaviors.

Among the many, we report the report of Barbara Bacci, who summarizes her experience in these lines: «Already from the first telephone conversation with MIM I had the impression of having come into contact with something obscure that disturbed me. The inventor of the method, with a degree in physical education in hand, was continually praised for having had the brilliant idea that guarantees women not to suffer and not to tear themselves during childbirth.

Medicalization was described as a modern day madness. The price for teaching this magical method exceeded five hundred euros, all online. If on the one hand I felt skeptical, on the other I continued with the paid trial lesson, clearly enticed by promises. When I noticed the correlation of the course with social profiles that sponsor the birth at home through fierce tones and make money on pregnancy and vulnerability, I ran away, but I have friends who have continued and they regret it bitterly. ” Sacred motherhood and the prohibition of medicalization are the unfortunate recurring elements of all the reports on some pre-birth courses and consultants, projected in a systematic way.

The fury generated by having shed light on the work of some professionals is the sad demonstration of the danger of the system on which it is founded. Publicly denouncing the danger generates a violent chain of nagging pack dynamics. “When I denounced the midwife who convinced me to give birth at home and for which my daughter risked permanent damage, the mothers of the group attacked me for days, posting with my face in which they collected insults”, says Marta Lombard. “My daughter was sick, there was nothing left of their sisterhood towards me. I was also forced to close Whatsapp for a month. But today I’m free, it’s over ».

Every maternity support group is founded on someone’s idolatry. Someone who dresses the abuses of self-determination, described as the enlightened holder of a supreme truth and ace up his sleeve and, instead, guarding wearing dust under ugly carpets. Someone at the top of a system that now stands alone, with a solid scaffolding built on the bodies of the women who are part of it. Someone who may have always known that, in this game, everyone loses.