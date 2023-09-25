Tim, this is what the governance of the netco will be like

The extension requested by Kkr to further analyze the dossier of Tim’s network did not worry anyone. Sources at the highest levels consulted by Affaritaliani.it let it be known that the Americans are calm. Even more: it seems that the proverbial motto “it ain’t over until it’s over” has been set aside to make room for a few more smiles. The feeling is that, barring incredible twists, the negotiation will go through. So much so that the governance of NetCo also seems to be taking shape. The most complicated issue to resolve remains that of Vivendi: the French have always reiterated that the evaluation correct value of the network is around 31 billion, but the feeling is that, with the announcement of the imminent arrival of Vincent Bollorè to speak with the government on this aspect too, we can find the proverbial square. In short, it is not done but the signing of the MoU in August has definitely given a perhaps decisive acceleration to the negotiations.

On the other hand, Vivendi has spent to take over 3.64 billion Tim shares worth approximately 3.9 billion euros. Today this participation – at market values ​​- reaches 1.12 billion, so much so that the French had to devalue their share again. Precisely this operation, in March, caused the accounts of the Breton financier’s holding to close in the red which, otherwise, would have had a profit of 677 million. The French had purchased the shares at an average value of 1.07 euros, which was then dropped first to 0.85, then to 0.65. It is now at “fair value”, i.e. at market value. This is why the French want to understand what will happen in the next few years months.

Also because we must consider the fact that, once the network services have been sold, the “old” Telecom will remain a service company which will indeed be able to reduce its debt thanks to the infusion of fresh money, but which will also have a very limited, moreover with the presence of a “heavy” partner” as Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Hence the doubts – more than understandable – of Vivendi which wants to understand how to prevent a strategic participation from turning into a black hole more than it has already been in these almost ten years of presence in Italy. From what we learn, ServiceCo could have an initial debt of around 5 billion, which would then be reduced with incoming liquidity, bringing the Ebitda ratio to around 2x. All in all, a sustainable figure. The employment issue still needs to be resolved, given that Vivendi would like a company with no more than 8 thousand employees, while from the latest estimates it seems that ServiceCo could have up to 17 thousand people.

Once the French’s doubts have been put to rest, the structure that the new network company will have begins to take shape. At the moment two things appear clear: the first is that the Mef will invest a figure of around 2.5 billion which should correspond to a share of around 20%. For this reason we do not want to revise the offer to be sent to Tim’s board upwards: the Treasury needs to keep a significant stake in order to be able to have a say in the matter regarding the governance.

And here is the other important issue: what will the NetCo board that will be created from the sale of the Tim network be like? According to Affaritaliani.it, Kkr should hold a share between 70 and 80% of the new company, with the Mef at 20 and the possibility of inserting F2i with 10. Given this structure, it seems clear that the Treasury will not be able to dictate the law as it hoped but that at most the appointment of the president will be granted. On the other hand, sources close to the dossier let it be known, if Exor in Philipsin exchange for an investment of 20% of the capital, had the right to express an advisor, because the Mef should he be able to take control by investing so “little”?

The CEO will instead be indicated by Kkr which, moreover, has every intention of carrying out an operation fairly quickly. Wire Italy, replace copper with fibre, create a solid company with defined assets. Once this has been achieved, with a horizon of (at least) five years, it could plan to exit generating a capital gain. And at that point the Mef would find itself holding a significant and probably controlling share. The intentions are all there, all that remains is to sort out the final details.

