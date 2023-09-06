The date is already set. On September 30, Venezuela will open four of its consulates in Colombia. These are Medellín, Riohacha, Cartagena and Barranquilla, with which there will be five operating consulates, since Cúcuta is already operational.

In addition, that day the consular office of Bogotá will also come into operation.

EL TIEMPO spoke exclusively with the Venezuelan ambassador to Colombia, Carlos Martínez, who assured that they also hope to open the consulate in Bucaramanga in the first days of October.

In addition, Martínez affirmed, for the first time Caracas would have consular representation in Cali. “It has never existed, but it is under study to open that consulate,” he told this newspaper.

“For next year, they are studying the opening of Puerto Carreño, Puerto Inírida and Arauca,” emphasized Martínez, who has closely followed the reestablishment of relations and participates as a representative of Venezuela in the peace talks between the ELN and the Government of Colombia.

What happens in Venezuela? Colombia still does not open consulates



On the contrary, Colombia has taken a little longer to open its offices in Venezuela. Colombians frequently look for information to request documents, passports, advice for the transfer of the deceased and other procedures, with the hope that the consulates would soon be open.. However, to date, only San Antonio del Táchira, in charge of Consul Alejandro Mahe, serves the public.

Caracas continues to be the great unknown. It has been almost six months since Consul Fulvia Benavides arrived in the Venezuelan capital and the doors have not yet been opened.

Diplomatic sources assured EL TIEMPO that although there are already staff and machines are missing from the registry office, the attention process must be accelerated.

“My mother died and I have not been able to carry out the corresponding procedures, not even bring her ashes. My daughter needs documents for the university. Who takes care of us?” Dalia Flores, a Colombian-Venezuelan citizen who, like many, hopes that the consulate will open in Caracas, told this newspaper.

In a recent conversation with EL TIEMPO, the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, assured that work was being done to speed up the opening and that it had even been thought of setting up a space in the embassy itself. Due to infrastructure issues, he said, they realized that this alternative was not possible.

It is expected that in a few weeks the consulate of Maracaibo will be able to open, in charge of the consul Mirza Gnecco and who, according to a source revealed to this newspaper, has insisted on the Foreign Ministry sending the cash registers to start operating.

Opening the 14 consulates was one of the requests of Gustavo Petro and apparently he told former ambassador Armando Benedetti on several occasions, who in his first meeting with the Venezuelan media assured that at least five would begin to operate.

Sources in Bogotá said that one of the reasons why Caracas does not open is because there are repairs that become expensive, such as air conditioning and internet installation.

EL TIEMPO consulted with Ambassador Benavides about the delay but there was no response.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS