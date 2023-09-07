Like every September for 20 years, The United States is about to announce a decision of great importance for the country: whether or not to certify its performance in the fight against drugs throughout the last fiscal year.. In this case, the one that runs between August 2022 and August 2023, and that corresponds to the first year of the government of President Gustavo Petro.

According to various sources consulted by this newspaper, the balance, as in the last two decades, will once again be favourable. The announcement is scheduled for next week and it corresponds as always to the president on duty. In this case, Democrat Joe Biden.

In 2003, the United States Congress passed a law (107-228) that obliges the president to remove a list in which he names the main drug-producing countries and the countries that serve as transit. In addition, the law asks you to determine which countries “demonstrably failed” with their international commitments in the fight against drugs.

Those, the “decertified”, are subject to sanctions by the United States. Although Colombia has always been designated as a producing country, it has never, to date, been included in this sanctioned list.which last year included Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma and Venezuela.

The only time when it was close to decertification was in 2017, when former President Donald Trump certified the country, but said he was about to include it on the ‘black list’ given the increase in illicit crops. Criticisms that he also repeated in his 2018 decision, although without an express mention of the possibility of being decertified, but demanding better results.

On this occasion, there is some anxiety within the Colombian government as the date approaches. This, given the new approach to the fight against drugs that has been implemented by President Gustavo Petro and his decision to suspend the eradication of illicit crops in the case of small growers, which would have translated into an increase in cultivated hectares, one of the criteria that the United States takes into account when making its annual determination.

According to Petro, eradication only punishes the weakest link in the chain and has failed as a strategy, since the crops have never disappeared despite the efforts of both countries in these two decades.

Instead, The Colombian president favors the interdiction of drugs and programs that offer alternatives to peasants so that they can abandon coca crops.

Interdiction operations in Colombia.

But that position has earned him a lot of criticism, especially among Republicans. The Biden administration has repeatedly insisted that an eradication component is necessary, but for now it would be giving Petro’s plan a hold to see if it yields results. That, among other strategic and security reasons, would be the reason for not decertifying the country.

Likewise, it is understood that the Colombian president inherited a country with a record number of coca crops and does not want to punish a government that has barely been in power for a year and is one of the main allies in a whole series of other issues. such as migration and climate change.

This year, in addition, there is another component that has made the atmosphere rare. Two months ago, This newspaper revealed that the United States had decided to suspend the satellite monitoring program for illicit crops for the first time in more than 25 years. In other words, it does not have, as in previous years, an x-ray on the growth of illicit crops in the country.

United States Congress.

In congressional hearings and public comment, administration officials have defended the decision, arguing that the United States already has the monitoring system the UN uses to call for extended crops, and that while the program was halted, they take into account their plans to reactivate it in the near future, but with improvements that will give a clearer picture of the situation in the country.

Republicans in Congress have challenged the explanations, saying they don’t trust the UN measurements and that The suspension seems more like a favor to Petro than it is convenient for the administration, since it does not have to consider the expansion of crops when issuing the certification.

And while everyone agrees that the UN data will show the large increase that has occurred, the UN figures are not yet available and will be released after Biden makes his decision, possibly next week.

Even so, it will be necessary to see the language that the US president uses to describe the situation in Colombia when he issues the determination. In general, his decision on decertifications and producing and transit countries is accompanied by a brief synopsis on the state of the fight against drugs in the most relevant countries.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68