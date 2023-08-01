The Attorney for the Eastern District of New York has just requested 45 years in prison for Darío Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel, the feared leader of the criminal organization Los Urabeños, also known as the Clan Úsuga.

“For the reasons stated below, a sentence of 45 years or 540 months in prison is sufficient, but not more than necessary, to achieve the objectives of the sentence”, said the Prosecutor’s Office in the sentencing recommendation document, known by this newspaper.

Úsug was accused of heading an organization that exported tens of tons of cocaine to the US between 1998 and 2021. The drug trafficker, who for years was also a member of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), was captured in October 2021 and then extradited to the US in May 2022.

Alias ​​Otoniel was considered the most dangerous drug trafficker in the country. Photo: Twitter: @IvanDuque

In January of this year, Úsuga pleaded guilty to the charges and His sentencing is scheduled for August 8 in a New York court. chaired by Judge Dora Irizarry, who will have the last word.

The sentence requested for Úsuga, if materialized, It would be the highest that is imposed on a Colombian drug trafficker in all of history, even higher than the 30 years imposed on the Rodríguez Orejuela brothers and the 31 years against alias Don Berna.

“The need to promote respect for the law is also particularly acute here. For more than two decades the defendant used terrorist organizations and drug traffickers to export tons of cocaine to the US. A 45-year sentence is necessary to send a message to these organizations that this criminal conduct will not be tolerated,” said the Prosecutor’s Office, explaining the heavy sentence it requested.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68