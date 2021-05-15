“I am here because there were heartless people. I am a parsley, I did not do anything,” he says. Ivan Blizniouk (39) from the public telephone in pavilion 5 in Module 4 of the Federal Penitentiary Complex of Marcos Paz.

His Russian accent (he came to the country with his mother when he was already 16 years old) is as marked as his intention to plead not guilty.

Iván is imprisoned – along with his friend Alexander Chikalo- three years and two months ago, since the narco-valijas scandal broke out at the Russian Embassy: 386 kilos of cocaine that were inside 12 pieces of luggage carrier type discovered in a room of the School belonging to the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires, in Recoleta.

By then -February 2018- Blizniouk was the City Police liaison with the Embassy of the Federation and is in charge of coordinating advanced courses from the Higher Institute of Public Security.

Iván Blizniouk, when he was still part of the Buenos Aires security force.

“There are translation errors in the case. Things that were not interpreted correctly and were used to weave a spider web,” says the former policeman, who is extremely cautious in what he affirms or does not affirm. Only one name appears recurrently in his reproaches, that of Oleg Vorobiev, former head of Security at the Embassy.

“Now in the trial I realize that he was pointing his finger at me everywhere. But he did nothing when I told him to be careful because Andrey Kovalchuk was trying to do weird things. “, argues Blizniouk, referring to the mysterious Mr. “K”, the mastermind behind the failed smuggling of suitcases, currently tried in Russia with three other suspects in a process that nobody knows absolutely nothing about.

The fact that the drug was formally in Russian territory generated all kinds of inconveniences for the Gendarmerie, the force in charge of carrying out the case and replace cocaine with flour to make a controlled delivery. That was almost unanimous in the twenty witnesses of the force who have already gone through the oral trial, which began on February 11 last.

The debate also reopened questions about how and why the Russians made the complaint, being able to handle such an embarrassing issue indoors. And even more: it was not clear why in some documents the drug was found on December 8, 2016 and in others the date is six days later.

Hand to hand

Iván Blizniouk is married and has three daughters aged 5, 8 and 11. As soon as a copy of the file fell into his hands, he began to devour it and he even enrolled in the Law degree that the University of the Mothers dictates in the Penitentiary Complex. “I have already taken 24 subjects and I have 16 to go. The study helped me to see the tricks that were in all this “, stresses.

-It is said that you, in addition to working in the City Police, provided an informal service in the Russian Embassy.

-No, I never fulfilled that task at the Embassy. We had the first contact with the Russian Embassy in the Prefecture, where my career began, when the chief traveled to Russia with a delegation. He brought me up because I am a performer and that’s where the relationship originated. Later they invited us for national dates, when different forces would go. There I met the head of security at the Embassy.

The mechanic Alexander Chikalo, during the trial, together with Blizniouk.

-How did your role of coordinating courses between police officers from both countries come about?

-It was through the Higher Institute of Public Security. We did it with different embassies. In 2014 a commission of Russian policemen came, at an invitation from the Metropolitan Police Headquarters, then City Police. During that visit, it was coordinated to sign an agreement with the Russian police universities to make exchanges. That’s where everything originated, the agreement was signed in 2015.

-Were trips made?

-Of course. In 2015 they were twice as head of the Police in Russia and I went as an interpreter. The improvement courses were various. In that case, it was Oleg Vorobiev who provided, through official notes, which courses were to be held each year. They have traveled from Criminalistics, from special forces. But I did not participate in those trips, because they were for improvement.

-In listening to the case, it seems that you and Kovalchuk are talking about sending things to Russia taking advantage of an exchange trip.

-Those eavesdropping is taken out of context. If they are heard in full, they have another meaning. The one you say is that at one point Kovalchuk talks about the possibility of inviting an Argentine delegation to participate in a parade for “Victory Day” for the City Police to participate. I tell him that it is not appropriate for the Police to participate because it is a military parade. We are talking about that, but it is poorly translated.

-How is that?

-And … it seems that I say “it will be our victory” and in reality I never said that: we were talking about “Victory Day”, (NdR: that’s how the day the Russians defeated the Nazis in WWII). There is a confusion. With things like that the web was assembled, putting words that do not exist or giving them a meaning that is not. Thus they confused the Instruction.

One of the controversial points is the date the drug was found. There is a difference of six days in that respect.

– Could you read the case?

-I read it completely in 2019, a year after my arrest, because my lawyers did not have access before. I think the wiretaps and filming were only received last year.

-What was your relationship with the diplomat Ali Abyanov, who is imprisoned for this case in Russia?

-I never met him and from what I saw in the case he was a maintenance employee.

– Wasn’t he the embassy accountant? That had been said …

-No, ma’am, in Russian the role he had is “in charge of teacher and service.”

-Is it wrongly translated in the file?

-Exactly.

The scandal is already on trial, a process that began in February this year.

-According to you, there are many things wrongly translated?

-Many. But I don’t want to delve into this because I need to save a lot of things for debate, to build my defense.

-You did not testify at the trial. Will you do it?

-Yes, when the prosecutor finishes with the prosecution tests. But from what I saw no one heard anything, no one knows anything, no one saw anything that I supposedly did.

-How did you meet Andrey Kovalchuk, supposed mastermind of the operation?

“It was introduced to me by the former head of security at the Embassy, ​​prior to Vorobiev.” He introduced him to me as a Colonel who was part of the Russian government and who in turn did things with businessmen. He said he was a Colonel.

-Colonel of what?

-Look, in Russia there are so many services! I suppose he’s a military man, but I didn’t ask him either. It would not have been correct to ask him.

-What do you think of Kovalchuk today? In the light of the testimonies it seems more like a “chanta”.

-He always presented projects or presented things, like trying to help in some courses and exchanges, but they never reached any port. As you say, today it looks more like a blackmail. But I’m surprised that people from the Embassy introduced him to me as someone I could trust. I don’t know what relationship he had with the Embassy but he did have a relationship. In fact, Chief of Security Vorobiev had permanent communications with him. He is in the cause, they were practically friends.

The Gendarmería was in charge of carrying out the case and replacing the cocaine with flour to make a controlled delivery.

-How weird…

-Look, when Kovalchuk asked me to help him “get something out” I immediately contacted Vorobiev: that’s in the complete wiretap that lasts almost half an hour. I told Vorobiev: “I’m worried about this guy you introduced me to. That’s why I’m talking to you, through the Embassy, ​​because this guy is up to something strange.” I told him everything. Vorobiev called me later and told me not to think badly because he has nothing to do with it.

-How do you think the suitcases with drugs got into the Embassy school?

-That I do not know because the place they mention I never was. That depended on the head of Embassy Security, Vorobiev.

-Does it seem suspicious that the Embassy did not deliver security cameras from that sector to the Justice?

-Yes, of course. He should have collaborated in everything, but the witnesses who appear in the trial one finds out that they refused to present cameras. There are many testimonies that I am hearing now.

-What do you think happened?

-I couldn’t comment on what happened. I can tell you what happened to me: I have been here for three years and two months in preventive detention and from the moment of my arrest my life has been ruined. I was in all the newspapers around the world, there were press conferences. They ruined me. I feel very sad about what is happening and I hope that the prosecutor fulfills the duty of double control.

-In the end, Kovalchuk looks more like a smuggler than a Colonel, looking for brandy, cigars, coffee to take to Russia …

– It was public knowledge what appeared in the Russian newspapers: he was a smuggler. Even in the Instruction Mr. Vorobiev says that Kovalchuk was linked to smuggling. Now, if a person from the Embassy says that he was linked to smuggling, how is he going to let such a person deal with a member of an Argentine security force?

-Did the Russian Embassy cover up other responsible parties?

-Look, it could all be. I cannot accuse the Embassy because I still believe that they tried to act with honor. But I do believe that there were heartless people and that is why I am here, a prisoner. With Alexander ChiKalo (the other defendant) we look at each other’s faces and every day we review what we heard at the trial, and every time we can believe less what we are doing here.

-Do you not do any self-criticism?

– Yes. I trusted people I shouldn’t have trusted.

The 386 kilos of cocaine were inside 12 carrier-type luggage discovered in a room of the School belonging to the Russian Embassy.

-For example?

-Vorobiev met my family, even kissed my daughters. And now I see in the trial (because it is not in the case) that he was pointing his finger at me everywhere. They were weaving the web. His position was Security Advisor to the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Argentina. He was in charge of all the buildings, all the security-related Embassy personnel. It is no longer in Argentina. I understand that he left a long time ago.

-In the trial it is not very clear the date on which the cocaine was discovered in the suitcases. Enter one and another date there are like six days of interval.

-In my way of understanding we are talking about something that is not said …

-What?

.-If you say that the case begins on December 13, 2016 with a Gendarmerie procedure and another date appears because the Russian documents say that the 8 … we are already talking about crimes. They gave me a very good journalistic report made in Europe where it is said that the drug was found long before that date, even.

-In the case it appears that despite how powerful he claimed to be, Kovalchuk did not pay for a single coffee.

–One return I had to pay for a taxi. And if we went to have a coffee we would pay.

“And you still think he was a Colonel?”

-Look, I no longer know what to believe because I do not know what is happening with the judicial process against the four who are detained in Russia. That trial is behind closed doors. Today I think Kovalchuk was an opportunist.

-Last question: have you ever received threats?

– (Silence) There have been signs. But I don’t want to talk about that topic, I don’t know where all this can lead.

GL