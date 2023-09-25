The reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela still has aspects to work on. After four years without ties, consular and immigration matters are the most affected.

From this Monday and A binational meeting is taking place until Tuesday in which authorities from both countries participate. The Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, and the Consul General, Fulvia Benavides, were present. On the Venezuelan side, Rander Peña, vice minister for Latin America.

At this meeting, a balance was made about the opening of the consulates in both countries. Four are already operational in Venezuelan territory.

San Antonio is providing its consular services. While Maracaibo opened in August and San Cristóbal is also providing service to the public, as well as Caracas. The latter, however, is partial and it is expected that attention will soon begin for public scheduling, according to sources indicated to EL TIEMPO.

As this newspaper had already revealed, the Caracas consulate has had more difficulties, since Because it is its own headquarters, it requires intervention for its proper functioning.



On the Venezuelan side, the consular section of Bogotá was inaugurated today, and in October Cartagena, Riohacha and Medellín will open.

TODAY// The First Binational Meeting on consular and immigration matters between the authorities of Venezuela and Colombia that address these issues begins in Caracas. We express our willingness to address all related issues in favor of the people of both countries. pic.twitter.com/DYtYei7Ejf — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) September 25, 2023

Just a year ago, the reestablishment of relations between the two countries began, and in the next few days, a macro business conference will take place in Caracas, to streamline the commercial agenda.

Sources detailed to this newspaper that these meetings seek to optimize the opening of the rest of the consulates, based on the cooperation of good practices between both countries, matters of procedures, apostilles and also judicial cooperation.

Other aspects that are being addressed are voluntary returns, guaranteeing regulated and safe migration, the issue of minors from both countries who have migrated as a result of the breakdown of relations, consular assistance and extraditions.

At this meeting, the two countries emphasized and reiterated their “willingness to cooperate and continue working for a complete reopening and not allow the ties of brotherhood to break again,” the sources indicated.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS