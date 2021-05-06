Kitchens and chefs with soul is the gastronomic promotion of Last minute and B-STYLE GASTRONOMY with which you can enjoy exclusive tasting menus from the most relevant chefs of Mallorca.

The tasting menu, prepared by chef Andreu Genestra, will be served for an all inclusive price of 58.50 € at the Aromata restaurant located in Calle Concepció No.12 in Palma.

You can enjoy this menu from 11 May to 30 June or until all available places are taken, for a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 4 diners per table according to current COVID-19 regulations.

Reservations: here.

Menu

Appetizers

Coca of smoked peppers with Mariona almond milk mayonnaise

Crunchy lotus root, chickpea and spicy tahini

Tart tatin of parsnip, beetroot and morel mushrooms

Main courses

Grilled hake brioche.

Tomato cherry with blue mole sauce, sweet corn juice and celeriac vegetable foie gras

Grilled lacquered monkfish ‘sapo’, wild rice with black olive béarnaise and fennel foam

Porc Negre tails & red prawn tartar and sour fruit puffs

Dessert

Roasted pear, vanilla & tarragon chantilly and white chocolate

Petit Fours chocolates

Drinks

· White Rose lager.

Son Ravell white wine Blanc 2020 Viogner Vi de Finca

Armero Adrover Vinicultors

Margalida Llompart vintage red wine from Macia Batle

Font Major mineral water

About Aromata

In addition to the restaurant that bears his name at the Son Jaumell hotel in Capdepera, chef Andreu Genestra – awarded a Michelin star in 2014 and two Repsol suns – runs Aromata, his establishment in Palma. A café-restaurant serving Mallorcan Mediterranean cuisine for all palates, where taste, produce and simplicity are the basis of the recipes.