Dutta was in the US during the Corona virus. She returned to India only a few days ago. Tanushree, deeply saddened and distracted by the Hathras gang rape incident, during her special conversation with NavbharatTimes.com on Facebook Live, said many important things that we should consider. Tanushree says that why the children and sons of our country are becoming hayavans, there should not be incidents of Hathras, so we have to find out what is going wrong with the children of the country, because of which she is a rap-gang rape Are executing such incidents.

Why women are becoming the savior

Tanushree says, ‘My heart hurts whenever I hear incidents related to any kind of exploitation on women. The girls of this country, they have high hopes from us. A girl or woman is physically weaker than men and the physical strength of a man is more, this is so that men can protect women. The question is why men are sexually exploiting women instead of protecting them.

Rape – We are all responsible for the gang rape incident

‘Why are the children and men in our society becoming cruel, if this is happening then we all have the responsibility. Now we have to take the responsibility of this rape-gang rape incident, whether it is in our home, society, state or any corner of the country. We must take responsibility for this. If we are living in a society in which we are being raped by women of any age, then there is a lot of dirt and disbelief in the minds of some people. ‘

Why our sons are becoming crazy

‘A child is born innocent, there is no dirt in his mind. We need to understand and improve why and how innocence was born in the mind of a child, what had happened to that child, if something like this is happening in our society, which makes the nation’s son Havan If it is being made, we all have an obligation to work on it seriously immediately.

Minister is saving his chair

‘In which century we are living, we are going to the moon, but even today things like gangrape are happening. Whenever such an incident happens in our society, it is wrong to try to protect the guilty. After the incidents of Nirbhaya, Hyderabad, Kathua and other gang rapes, only the front comes out, candle light marches and reaches the Parliament, talks to the ministers, then they too come out, one has to save his chair. So someone has to chair the water. What would you do with such a chair, what will happen to the chair when humans lose it?

Some girls commit suicide after rape, some are killed

‘Ministers also chase after the chair, fame, power and money on incidents like rape and also do politics on incidents like gang rape. People are not understanding that this is all at the moment, people are forgetting humanity. Do not understand anyone’s suffering. Some of the victimized women themselves die after the rape, some are killed. It is going wrong in our country.

Politics starts on gang rape too

‘Some Sharif people also promote these things. Sharif shelters the culprits, works with them, promotes them, there is no difference between those who promote bad people and those who do bad, that is not right. Women who have any kind of support and are safe, they also do not mind, she stays silent. Party politics starts, we need answers from the leaders running the country.

Sometimes i’m tired if i don’t get motivation

‘I raise my voice about social issues, sometimes I get tired, people come, get connected, sometimes even tweet on social media, there is a bit of commotion, comfort, but the atmosphere Does not change. Motivation does not get even if the environment does not change, if there is a change, there is a desire to work more.

Sexual harassment, crime, murder and robbery cases on many leaders

‘Change will come from everyone, everyone has to change themselves. No police, government and ministers will be able to do anything about the defects caused by mental disorders. The demand from them is its place, but I am telling the public that we must end this mental illness. You have to change yourself first. The public elects its leader by voting for such people, who are facing many types of cases. Many leaders of almost all the parties of our country have cases of sexual harassment, Crime Against Women, Murder and Robbery. We have to avoid the politics of cast-religion. ‘

No matter how powerful the culprit is, keep distance from them.

‘We all need to stop appreciating, supporting, indulging in any kind of fault, working with or dealing with them, with immediate effect, no matter how much power, fame, money they have and your own religion or caste Should be Every time by himself in every case. Repeatedly ask questions about what humanity says.