Since its birth at the Congress of Tours in 1920, the PCF has gone through a century of history with its hours of glory, like its dark hours. One hundred years later, it is a new crisis of capitalism which begins and communism still presents itself as an alternative, without for the moment managing to generate a movement powerful enough to tear down the wall of money. However, from mobilization for the climate to the fight against racism or violence against women, the young generation occupies the field of political combat. So, at a time when a historic crisis is knocking at the door, what do young people think of communism?

First lesson of our Ifop survey among 18-30 year olds: if the term remains negatively connoted, its principles are widely acclaimed. “There is a logic of distancing ideologies, a rejection of words in ‘ism’, capitalism and communism”, observes the Deputy Director General of Ifop, Frédéric Dabi. Along with “privatization”, the two terms thus form the trio of the most negatively judged words: capitalism by 60% of those polled, privatization by 61% and communism by 65%. With regard to capitalism, it is also considered to be the main culprit of climate change by 58% of young people.

History weighs heavily on the perception of the term

Communism, for its part, records only 35% positive opinion among all young people, but the proportion rises to 42% among 18-20 year olds, 43% among workers, 50% among high school students and 53% among non-graduates. As for the left-right cleavage, it operates in full: the sympathizers of the left are 47% to positively judge the term (51% for PCF-FI, 49% for the PS, 40% for EELV), a score which drops to 13% among those close to the “Republicans”. This discredit is less marked among supporters of LaREM and the RN, who respectively for 22% and 27% have a positive opinion of communism.

Even though the younger respondents were born after the fall of the Berlin Wall, history continues to weigh heavily on the perception of the term. Thus, 47% of young people associate it with “The failure of an ideology in the USSR and in eastern Europe” and 44% to ” the dictatorship “. “Other elements are quite strongly cited and, when you add them up, they almost counterbalance the historical vision”, notes Frédéric Dabi, however, considering that it is “Quit to communism for having sought to share wealth (33%) and to pool public goods (35%)”. Especially since, for 69% of respondents, “Communist ideas have been perverted by the crimes committed in the last century in the USSR”. A vision this time “Fairly homogeneous, whatever the partisan proximity”, specifies the political scientist. According to another survey, the one conducted by Viavoice in 2018 for the Gabriel-Péri Foundation, it would, on the other hand, be the subject of a generational divide: 28% of 18-24 year-olds believe that “Communist ideas no longer have any relevance”, compared to 57% among their seniors aged 65 and over.

Asked about the values ​​or proposals which form the basis of communism, the young people have a very positive judgment. Sharing (83%), equality (83%) and social progress (78%) come first. Other assertions are widely approved: “The class struggle is still a reality today” (83% of respondents); “Employees, workers should be able to decide on the choices of their company” (75%); “Sectors such as health, education or housing should not be subject to competition and economic competition” (78%). In the latter case, Frédéric Dabi evokes a “Covid effect”. We remember how even Emmanuel Macron had to admit last spring that he “Are goods and services that must be placed outside the laws of the market”, even if the acts did not follow, far from it. But above all, “As for the nationalization-privatization match (which are judged positively by 57% and 39% of respondents respectively – Editor’s note), we find the feeling that France was not well armed to face the epidemic”, assures Dabi.

Communism is far from having said its last word

However, these young people are not exempt from all “Contradiction and ambivalence”, notes the sounder, who points to a certain “Depoliticization” and “A knowledge of the history sometimes approximate or fragmented”. Public services are therefore voted for by 68% of them, barely more than competition (61%) and less than free trade (75%).

Still, communism is far from having said its last word: it is a “Idea of ​​the future” for 28% of 18-30 year olds. Here again, we find both the partisan divide (39% on the left, 9% for LR and 32% for the RN) and class (14% for executives and intellectual professions and 37% among workers). The record is reached among high school students (64%) and to a lesser extent among non-graduates (52%).

Young people as a whole are also 28% to consider voting in favor of a candidate or a list claiming to be communist. Admittedly, it is not a majority, but, estimates the political scientist, it is “A base which is not negligible and which rises to the left, including the PS, to 4 young people out of 10”.