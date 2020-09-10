During a Facebook Live chat with NavbharatTimes.com, Bollywood actor Studhi Suman (Adhyayan Suman) made a new revelation as to why he was removed from 12 to 14 consecutive films and why he is not getting work in the film industry. Studies show that the reason for her not getting work is the show “Movers and Shekhar” by her father Shekhar Suman.

From the study we questioned that when we are moving some people are pulling our legs from behind. Many times we also know who is trying to stop, who is dropping? Do you know who put a hindrance on your career, why dozens of films were taken away from you? In response, the study explained why they were treated badly in the film industry by snatching their work.

I got fired from all the projects for revenge

Studies show, ‘See this Bollywood film industry is very small and I am a very small part of this industry, so small that it cannot fight big people. In the beginning of my career many people called me and said that remember your father Shekhar Suman ji Movers and Shekhars used to show and he used to make fun of others in his show. Now it is their turn to take revenge, which was mocked by your father, so you are being fired from a lot of projects. ‘

Father Shekha Suman’s motive was not to make fun of him

‘I could not understand this thing, because when the whole country loves and respects Shekharji so much then what was it. I am talking of respect, not of stardom. My father has always spoken with his heart, movers and shakers also used to do it with a lot of heart. It has been a big cult show, it was a siren show, not for the purpose of making fun of it. ‘

Atal Bihari Bajpayee said – make fun of me

‘Now think when Atal Bihari Bajpai ji, the then Prime Minister of the country, hugged Shekharji and said that when you make fun of me, it feels good. Now when the Prime Minister of the country can understand and appreciate the joke well, then why were the people of the film industry unhappy and unhappy on what. ‘

When everyone started speaking, I also felt that Bollywood people are upset with Shekharji.

‘My father was given only one script of the show, which he used to deliver. My father has never spoken against anyone. Now all these things are being spread for me in Bollywood. When one person says that he is not giving work because of his father, it can be ignorant, but when everyone started speaking that too behind your back, then I got a little bit of this, then I also thought that maybe the people of Bollywood Upset with my father, he might have spoken about someone in one line or two, then people are not giving me work. This is very unfortunate. ‘

Recently I was fired from a big project in An Moment

‘Let me tell you, recently I gave 5 auditions for some big projects, some big directors also wanted to work with me, they wanted me to be a part of those projects, but in a moment, I got out of that project. Given. There is no reason why it was removed. ‘

Today, the big director-producer who is in controversies had asked for a chance to meet him.

‘When I was getting worried about my love life and personal life, there was no positive news about me in the media, it was 2011. I had a formal meeting with a very big director-producer who is surrounded by controversies today in Los Angeles, when I told him that Sir you launch very big people, I have a chance to meet Give.

Message for 7 years, no response received

‘Maybe you don’t know a lot about me, just meet me and understand who I am. I will show you my film Raj 2 and Jashn K 3-4, he said – Yes – yes this and that, after that I messaged to meet him for about 7 years, but he never gave any response. He used to read my messages, I used to know Blue Tik on Whatsapp, that he has read the message, but did not reply.

Casting directors say your teeth, nose, hair and body are not right

‘I also called many casting directors for work in those days, someone said that your teeth are not right, someone said that your hair is not good and someone said that you do not have 6 packs. There was a lot of sadness that we have come to act in this industry and you are talking about vanity. You are talking about teeth, nose, hair, 6 packs and stroid. It has been very tough, it has been rejected.

I am also wrong in my career

‘I am not saying that it is just the fault of the people in this case, I have also made mistakes, worked in some bad films, so people feel that I do not know acting. Today you see, I have a small role in the ashram, but it is a right role, so you are praising it a lot. I also understand that no industry is easy. There is competition everywhere, but everyone must find a right place. ‘

Adhyayan Suman Exclusive: I too have been a part of drug parties

She has been in the news ever since the release of Study Suman’s web series ‘Ashram’. In fact, the study in ‘Ashram’ has played the role of such a popstar, then gets caught in the drugs case. These days, in Sushant Singh Rajput case, the way in which drugs were discovered and after long questioning and investigation, Riya Chakraborty is now in jail.

After linking these reports to pop singer Tinka Singh from the ‘Ashram’ character and in an interview given in 2016, Kangana Ranaut asked him to take drugs cocaine, but he Was refused. Questioning all these together was made. The study also spoke openly, due to which he is constantly making headlines.