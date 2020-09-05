Actress Kangana Ranaut openly exposed the use of drugs in Bollywood’s high-profile parties when it came to the involvement of drugs in the Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Meanwhile, a part of the study interview with Kangana, which was in a relationship with Kangana, became very viral on social media, in which he is stating that Kangana asked him to take cocaine, but he refused to take cocaine.

In an exclusive interview with NavbharatTimes.com, Study Suman spoke openly about the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana Ranaut’s statements and the use of drugs in Bollywood and said that some of the film industry’s profile parties use drugs. He has also been a part of such parties, but always kept away from drugs.

Kangana Ranaut will not drag me to ask for cocaine

The study says, ‘I don’t want to talk any more on what Kangana Ranaut asked me to take cocaine. It is true that some such things had happened emotionally in my personal life, about which I had once spoken out in front of me. The conversation that is viral these days, I did in my emotional time. I did not want any publicity from that interview.

Now I will not enter into any kind of negativity

‘I didn’t get any film or other work after that interview, it felt like a stigma, which took me 7 to 8 years to clean up. I have now moved forward in my life, I want to pursue my life with positiveness. Now I will not enter any kind of negativity. I also request the public and the media not to put me in such a negative situation. ‘

Not just Bollywood, drugs are everywhere

‘Tell me, do drugs only happen in Bollywood? Does it not happen in Delhi? Doesn’t this happen at weddings parties? Big businessmen don’t have homes? Does not happen in college or school? It is not right to say that drugs are only in Bollywood. It is wrong to discredit the film industry with such things.

Have been a part of drug parties

‘Of course in the film industry there are drugs, in Bollywood high-profile parties contain drugs. I was part of those high-profile parties myself. I have also attended such parties when I was started. You must have noticed in the last few years that I do not attend such big parties. Now it is my personal choice whether I go to those parties or not, befriend them or not.

Drink- drink cigarettes, do drugs, then you will feel cool, then you will get movies

In Bollywood, it is said that brothers go to parties, mingle with people, meet them together, drink cigarettes and do drugs, then they will feel that you are very cool and then you will get work and movies. Nothing like this happens. If you get films, get work or whatever work you get as a director, then it is available on your own talent.

The film industry consists of groupism, favoriteism, violence, drugs and intoxication.

‘Not everyone in Bollywood, but some people are definitely bad, some are campuses, whose fight we are fighting continuously. There is such a group in our film industry that all things like Groupism, Favrism, Ayyashi, Drugs and Drugs, happen absolutely. I had some friends, businessmen friends, who I don’t talk to now, who used to do drugs at very large levels, but I am no longer part of that group, because I don’t have to go back to that life anymore. ‘

I tried drugs twice in my life

‘When I tried drugs once or twice in my life, about which I have spoken in my interview, after that I have not heard of drugs in life, in life, after all this cocaine – this and that is all away a matter of. I do not come from that family. Nor do I want to get into all these things and it is very unfortunate. ‘

Doing drugs is your very personal choice

See, doing drugs is your very personal choice. If you want to kill yourself by doing drugs then that is your call. You are an adult and responsible human being, you do drugs if you have to, but the same drugs are you giving me saying that I will be very cool, you are influencing me to take drugs, then I consider it wrong. . You have to take drugs, you have to be crazy, do it all alone, which is wrong. There has been a time when I have seen new actors from small cities who have got openings in film parties, who have been thinking that they will go to big stars parties, get drugs, then they will get work, but nothing like this happens .