Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara was arrested last night in Venice. An international arrest warrant from France for sexual assault was pending on him. Gabriel Guevara should have attended a press conference and an award ceremony at the Venice Film Festival this morning.
Gabriel Guevara is a teen idol thanks to Prime Video. Indeed, he is the protagonist of the film It’s my fault? which is depopulating.
* news being updated
#Exclusive #Spanish #actor #Gabriel #Guevara #arrested #Venice #international #warrant #sexual #assault
Leave a Reply