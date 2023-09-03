Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara was arrested last night in Venice. An international arrest warrant from France for sexual assault was pending on him. Gabriel Guevara should have attended a press conference and an award ceremony at the Venice Film Festival this morning.

Gabriel Guevara is a teen idol thanks to Prime Video. Indeed, he is the protagonist of the film It’s my fault? which is depopulating.

Born in Spain in 2001, Gabriel Guevara made his acting debut in 2018 taking part in the cast of the Spanish remake of Skam. He later appeared in the film Charters and in the same year he also worked on the series Señoras del (h)AMPA and at the show HIT. And also in the cast of the film Bose dedicated to the life of Miguel Bosè.

* news being updated