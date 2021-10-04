The former Juventus midfielder has made exclusive statements to our editorial staff

There is growing enthusiasm at Juve who, after the two victories against Chelsea and Turin, will face the break in an atmosphere of serenity. The former Juventus midfielder analyzed the start of the season of the Old Lady Momo Sissoko, who has kindly issued statements exclusively to our www.

How do you evaluate this beginning and where can Juve arrive?

“In my opinion, with the return of Allegri, he is slowly recovering. It is true that the start of the season was very difficult for them but they have changed the methods and above all many players. However I always see Juve as the favorite for the Scudetto, it is true that Inter and Napoli are doing very well but the Bianconeri are there, the season is still long and they can do a season beyond their initial expectations “.

Do you think the win against Chelsea could have been a turning point?

“In my opinion, yes. At the beginning, Juve had a difficult period, Ronaldo left and this played on the team’s confidence. The match against Chelsea brought energy and confidence to a time when things were going badly and this victory will be very important throughout the season“.

Is Chiesa making Ronaldo forget?

“He is a player with an innate talent. He is obviously not at the level of CR7 but if he trains well and does things well, in my opinion he will become one of the best in the world. It has all the potential to do it and already now it is among the best in circulation “.

With the arrival of Locatelli, have Juve made their qualitative leap in midfield?

“He arrived in a great team where there are champions. He has very high qualities and he is showing it, then he is confident and slowly he will become a pillar of this team. ”

About Bonucci –“He has always shown that he is a great player and even without Chiellini he has always done very well. If they both play it’s better but the truth is that Bonucci is one of the strongest power plants in the world“.

In England there is talk of Juve’s interest in Salah. Would you like him in black and white?

“If anything, Juve should take him, he will make a huge blow. With the games he’s playing in Liverpool though, I think Klopp will hardly let him go. “

We kindly thank Momo Sissoko for her availability.