new Delhi: Famous Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman had a special conversation with ABP News. During this, he expressed his opinion about the controversy over drugs and the statement of Thali in Bollywood. He said that our film industry was not what it used to be in earlier times. This is the industry that snatches your plate and morsel. Now there is a kind of ‘toxic’ environment here. Now here you can go up by killing someone, people do not even think about it and move forward. He said that the debate of Sushant Singh Rajput reached somewhere.

Shekhar Suman said that Sushant, who came from a small town, gets trapped in such an environment. We also come to the eyes with a big dream from a small town. But we do not know what is inside the business that we are going through? By the time we get to know the truth, we have become part of it.

In the conversation, Shekhar Suman said that he feels that the case of Sushant Singh Rajput is not about suicide. There may be some other game behind it. There can be a conspiracy. He said, “That is why I moved forward with the Justice for Sushant Forum. But I was surprised that none of the outspoken people of the industry came forward with this matter. It felt as if no one had made any difference. I was terrified to see such a mentality. “

Ravi Kishan’s statement on Bollywood and drugs?

On Ravi Kishan’s statement, Shekhar Suman said, “Ravi Kishan was very right. Eventually someone came forward and spoke and he also spoke in Parliament so that this matter reaches the country. It is very important to point out the disease and eliminate it. It is very important to remove the root which can ruin the entire industry. People who are raising their voice against drugs are doing it right. ”

What did Shekhar Suman say on Jaya Bachchan’s statement?

The actor said that due to someone’s skill and hard work, if someone’s plate is decorated, then it is his own plate. Now whether he pierces it, throws it or does anything else, it is his right. You worry about your plate. Shekhar Suman said that Jaya Bachchan is very senior. We all respect them but sometimes elders also make mistakes.

Akshara Singh hit back at Anubhav Sinha, saying, “What happens in Bollywood when there is an orgy in Bhojpuri?”