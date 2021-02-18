The ads don’t stop for Xbox this week, and now we’ve been told that Second Extinction is coming to Xbox Preview. In addition to this announcement, Xbox will now have a new technology to enhance the FPS of previous generation games without the need for update patches. Second Extinction was one of the most interesting games announced in 2020, mainly because of how simple the premise is: shoot the dinosaurs, have fun.

Announced for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC, Second Extinction is undoubtedly a game that promises to be a great surprise for all. After months of waiting, Xbox console gamers finally have some definitive news: Second Extinction is coming to the Xbox Game Preview program in spring 2021. There’s also a new dinosaur-filled trailer to accompany this announcement.

Now what Second Extinction is coming to Xbox Preview, Systemic Reaction, who are developing the game, will be able to collect cComments on the current state of Second Extinction and will use them to improve the game. This is already the case on PC, where Second Extinction launched in Early Access in October 2020. We don’t have an exact release date for the Xbox version of Second Extinction, but we expect it on Xbox Series X consoles | S and Xbox One sometime in the next few months.

For those who are not familiar, Second Extinction pits a team of players against hordes of dinosaurs. Players will have a wide variety of weapons, abilities, and more, against hordes of mutated dinosaurs. It is a game where players must work together, combine skills and weapons, and keep moving to survive against the constant onslaught of the dinosaur.