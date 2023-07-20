Here are the images of the villa in Forte dei Marmi

How much is a villa partially immersed in the Versiliana park worth? This is the question around which the new theme revolves which involved the minister Daniela Santanchè and the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. A very brief summary of the facts: the La Russa – Kunz duo buys a villa from Francesco Alberoni for 2.5 million, which Affaritaliani.it is able to show photos of from the outside. It is a complex of about 350 square meters, on three levels, with a surrounding garden. Calculator in hand, it is about 7,100 euros per square metre.

On Immobiliare.it iThe average price per square meter of Forte dei Marmi is around 8,000 euros. But there are two important notations to make: the first is that the villa owned by Francesco Alberoni needed several renovations; the second is that the now elderly sociologist has decided not to haggle too much on the price, preferring to cash in and close the story. So how do you explain the one million capital gain made by the duo La Russa-Kunz? The new sale to Antonio Rapisarda takes place for a value of 9,857 euros per square metre.

Many, but it is also evident that a villa of that type, once renovated and made appealing – despite having to submit to probable constraints of the Fine Arts since it rests in the Versiliana park – could be worth much more, perhaps being transformed into a resort. Well, we’ll see. Meanwhile, the images that Affaritaliani.it can publish exclusively show a home that certainly has some “defects”.



