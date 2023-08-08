Suicide Ruffino, a friend to Affari: “Digging in the ‘grana’ Visibilia”

What prompted Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino, the entrepreneur who committed suicide last Saturday, to take the extreme step? There are many who ask. This afternoon, 8 August, the two sons and his partner were heard at the police station in Milan. Everyone, according to what has been learned, would have reported having heard and seen the man subdued in the last week; a state of mind that would not have aroused particular concern as Ruffino had already gone through similar moments in the past.

But there is one more lead: Affaritaliani.it, in fact, had the opportunity to get in touch with a source who knew him well, and who, for this reason, prefers to remain anonymous. The man had to deal with Ruffino for many years in the condominium administration. “Nothing suggested an illness or an extreme gesture – he reveals to Business Ruffino’s friend – The rest are assumptions and conjectures that anyone can make. For example, I would look at what is still hidden in the Visibilia grain. If there was something more and again he would have found himself locked in a dilemma. The last thing he thinks he would want was to get embroiled in legal trouble again”. And he adds: “I met him 30 years ago because he took care of the maintenance of some properties; in the last year contacts have intensified due to business hypotheses in which he was interested. As far as I’m concerned, he was a serious, professional and correct person ”.

It is therefore inevitable to recall the ordeal that had involved the condominium administrator of San Felice, acquitted in Cassation after seven years from the accusation of illegal financing of parties. The Milanese manager had been involved in theinvestigation Aler on alleged irregularities in the company’s procurement management. An event that had marked him deeply; a nightmare that – even if only indirectly – he might have could recur, this time due to the investigations involving the company of which he had become president, Visibilia Publisher.

