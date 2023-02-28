Around 5,000,000 Colombians live in Venezuela, but this figure may vary. With the deterioration of relations between the two countries, the entry and exit of the citizens of the neighboring country does not have an official record.

The lack of consular attention since 2019 with the definitive rupture of diplomatic ties has left several groups without attention, including a population that is not usually talked about: the prison.

Data obtained exclusively by EL TIEMPO reveal that in Venezuela there are 1,823 prisoners of liberty -divided into 1,569 men and 254 women- distributed in all prisons in the country and preventive detention centers. Only in Caracas there are 183 detainees.

Although the number may be higher, through data on the ground and testimony from relatives, the figures correspond to January 2023, according to what the Colombian Embassy in Caracas told this newspaper.



The embassy registered since the reestablishment of relations until February 27 a total of 45 requests for judicial assistance, five active requests for extradition, three consular notices on the judicial status of Venezuelans in Colombia and eight consular notices on the death of Venezuelans in Colombia.

Lack of Consulate

Although the embassy has completed these processes, the attention is insufficient. “The consulates are what worries me the most” Ambassador Armando Benedetti told EL TIEMPO, who claims he “does not understand” the reasons why the process has been so delayed from the Foreign Ministry of his country.

In November, Fulvia Benavides was appointed consul in Caracas. However, the official has not traveled to the Venezuelan capital to take office. “The consulate is needed,” insists Benedetti, who assured that no less than 10 requests for assistance of various kinds arrive at the Embassy every week, which cannot be processed.

“We have made a lot of progress in judicial cooperation,” says the ambassador, but he is concerned that it is not possible to closely attend to all cases that include not only assistance in legal matters, but also passport requests, documentation for study procedures, health and others.

What does Armando Benedetti say?

The Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti Photo: Press Embassy in Caracas

Regarding this issue, Benedetti spoke with EL TIEMPO and gave some details of this situation:

Why aren’t the consulates going to open for now?

-It doesn’t matter who they designate tomorrow. How long does it take to open? One or two months… This is a failure of the Chancellery. They have not completed the embassy payroll either.

-But has progress been made in relations?

Yes, progress has been made. Relations are fully restored. Without falling into vanity we have done enough.

Why is it that the designated consul has not taken office?

– If she comes (Fulvia Benavides) we take possession of her, but if she doesn’t come in, how do I do it? She asked for a 40-day extension.

What do the Colombians you have met here tell you?

-I have met with several, I have gone to several places, to those that are further away. And there is a need to assist them in legal matters, we are helping them. You feel the abandonment and it is difficult to give them an answer. You still can’t. There are Colombian graduates and they don’t have their papers, they can’t apostille here. That is the day to day.

NGOs concerned

In the country there are several NGOs that are dedicated to caring for prisoners in jails and one of the concerns is the little assistance that Colombian citizens have, in addition to the difficult access to individual registration.

The Venezuelan Prison Observatory (OVP) documents what happens in the country’s prisons. Carolina Girón, director of the organization, told EL TIEMPO that one of the The prison with the most Colombian inmates is Santa Ana, in the border state of Táchira.

Regarding data, “it has been difficult for us to obtain information because they generally do not speak, they are afraid and the Ministry does not provide information,” says Girón.

For the NGO Una Ventana a la Libertad, this issue is quite complex because without consular support, Colombians are helpless.

Carlos Nieto Palma, director of the NGO, commented that many of the citizens of the neighboring country are in preventive detention centers, that is, in police stations, where 48 must remain, but due to the procedural delay, months go by.

“We cannot help because we do not have the infrastructure to give them legal assistance,” Palma told this newspaper.. “We have even been contacted by people who are in Colombia to find out if we can give them information about their relatives, but it is very difficult.”

According to the report from the Colombian Embassy in Caracas, most of the crimes committed by compatriots are: carnal access with a child under fourteen years of age, domestic violence, femicide, forced disappearance, homicide and drug trafficking.

The officials highlight that judicial cooperation has allowed progress and that “most of the requests for judicial assistance that occur between Colombia and Venezuela are of a criminal nature” based on the Agreement on cooperation and judicial assistance in criminal matters between the Government of the Republic of Colombia and the Government of the Republic of Venezuela in 1998.

“In accordance with this instrument, requests for judicial assistance can be sent between central authorities of both States, in which the Embassy constitutes the channel through which they are directed.”

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS