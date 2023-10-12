We have already talked many times about various controversial aspects of the Grand Prix of Qatarand one of these was, without a doubt, the enormous physical effort required of the drivers during the race. Thanks to the kind collaboration of a team engineer we were able to analyze the telemetry data of a flying lap of the Grand Prix, thus seeing the details of the real G forcesdetected by accelerometers placed on the car, to which the drivers were subjected. First of all we want to do two premises: the first is that the telemetry data we analyze usually does not include longitudinal and lateral accelerations directly measured on the cars. Generally we derive them through algorithms, crossing the speed data with the position data, which however are transmitted in a deliberately imprecise manner and which lead to results that are often unreliable and, for this reason, which we only use in rare cases. Obviously this case is different, having the primary data available, measured directly on the machine. The second premise is that these data do not provide particular conclusions on the performance of a particular car, not having the possibility of cross-referencing them with others, but represent one of the most important parameters in performance evaluations and, for this reason, having them available, we wanted to share them with the audience of the most technically interested. An important engineer from a leading team once told us about this “When you look at the G-forces graph you are watching Formula 1”.



At the top of the graph we see in lateral accelerations are light bluein the central one the longitudinal ones are yellow. In the last part we also reported the vertical ones, albeit only for the sake of completeness, given the almost flat altimetry of the Lusail runway. We see in the graph the lateral accelerations emerge the main characteristic of the circuit: long curves to high lateral G levels For always prolonged times. Already at turn 2 you immediately arrive in the neighborhood of the 4 Gsand then returns to the same levels at curves 4 and 5. The next curve 6 is the narrowest and slowest of the track and it is interesting to note how the level of lateral acceleration is decidedly minor for this type of curve, stopping at 2.5G. Turn 8 is just mentioned on the map, but is tackled at such a speed that it still generates 2.5 G of centrifugal acceleration. At turn 9 we return to a peak, this time short-lived, of approximately 4.5G and then tackle the 10th, the other curve medium low speedsimilar to the 6 but with a wider radius at the exit where, in fact, the cars touch the 3.25 G lateral. From here you approach the incredible stretch of turns 12, 13 and 14, which must be tackled almost completely where the data shows lateral accelerations always around 5 G with a peak of 5.05 at the center of turn 14, and a total travel time in that section of approximately 7 seconds, where the body experiences this level of lateral G-force almost constantly. Immediately after the three right turns, you face the very fast turn 15 to the left, where the accelerations therefore pass from 5 Gs to the left to 4.5 Gs to the rightand then arriving at the last corner, the 16th, definitely slower it’s at smaller radiusin which the lateral acceleration is in fact around at a constant 3 G for the entire journey. Given the type of curves and trajectories we can imagine that a Singaporefor example, most of the curves occurred with lateral accelerations similar to what was seen in curves 6, 10 and 16, therefore between 2.5 and 3 G, and always in an almost instantaneous manner, so with a graph in general very cusp when cornering, against what we see has happened in Lusail, where it is necessary to cope with levels often higher than 4 G for decidedly prolonged periods, and in fact the graph tends to have a “rectangular” shape during the travel phase.

Another interesting fact is that of longitudinal accelerationswhich helps us understand how severe the stages were traction And detached. In this we see that the cars were on the longitudinal axis decidedly less stressed and not in too selective conditions. The traction phases from such fast corners are never abrupt, with a maximum positive acceleration equal to 1.83 G. Likewise the detached do not prove to be excessively demanding for drivers and braking system, with the last braking being the only truly selective one, where it was reached in race one deceleration equal to 4.16 G.



The combined vision

We finally have cross-referenced all available data to obtain the “cloud” of points represented in the second graph, with the absolute value of the lateral accelerations on the abscissa and the value of the longitudinal ones on the ordinate (reversed in sign). The arrangement of the points tells the characteristics of the Lusail tour, with, first of all, very few points of pure and violent braking with straight wheels. Proceeding clockwise we then notice a greater frequency of “combined” braking sections, that is, with a certain steering angle and therefore already with a marked lateral acceleration. You can then notice how the point cloud is really dense between 2 and 4 lateral Gs, to confirm the severity of the track on this front. Finally, even the traction phases find an important density when coupled with lateral accelerations, although this data is more common, given that with such wide curve angles the pilots obviously tend to get back on the gas right from the center of the bend on.

We finally calculated the mediums of lateral accelerations along the lap, obtaining 1.76 Gwhich is equivalent to saying that drivers and cars endured on average around 2 Gs laterally throughout the Grand Prixand the absolute point with the most stresses turned out to be the exit of curve 14 with a resultant G force equal to 5.13 G.

These are the data, we repeat, from a flying lap of Sunday’s race, which provide some information reference which seem interesting to us regardless of all other considerations, and which show the “x-ray” of what it actually is the most important aspect of Formula 1 by fari.e. the management of accelerations on the various axes.