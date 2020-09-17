The controversy over the increasing use and smuggling of drugs in Bollywood is not taking its name. On the first day of the monsoon session, Bollywood and Bhojpuri industry actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of increasing drug use and smuggling in the country and Bollywood. After this issue spread to Parliament and outside Parliament. The next day, Jaya Bachchan targeted Ravi Kishan in the Rajya Sabha without naming that some people make holes in the plate on which they eat.

Many of its celebs became factions. Some are supporting Jaya Bachchan, some are with Ravi Kishan. On the occasion of the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ravikishan greeted him and gave an interview to ABP News about the cleanliness of drugs from Bollywood. Talking to ABP News, Ravi Kishan said that the cleanliness drive with drugs is very important in Bollywood. This campaign is to save the younger generation of the country and the younger generations of Bollywood. He said that our neighbors are pushing Bollywood and the youth of the country into drug addiction. We have to clean it.

PM Modi gave love to Bollywood

Ravi Kishan said, “Some left mind people, people of different ideology have entered Bollywood. They have spread that the current government is against Bollywood. I want to make it clear that twice a year the Prime Minister has All of you (Bollywood celebs) were called, how much respect they gave. Remember this. This is the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister loves Bollywood a lot. It is the biggest industry in the world. There are a few select fish, who are from their ideology. Are provoking. “

I will clean the dirty plate, I will pierce it

Ravi Kishan said that some people in Bollywood are bad, the rest of the industry is quite beautiful. He said that no parent wants their son to be an addict. Passed through mental stress. He said on Jaya Bachchan’s thali statement that the plate containing dirt like drugs will clean it. I will pierce that plate. He said that he has voiced against the drugs racket.

