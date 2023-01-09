Cruz Azul started the Clausura 2023 tournament with some problems. However, it seems that in the directive of the Machine they are looking for solutions and that they arrive in the lead.
As it was made known, the sky blue team is interested in taking over the services of the Colombian attacker, Radamel Falcao. This, thanks to a source close to the still Rayo Vallecano player who sent the information to 90min.
“There is a possibility that Falcao will reach Cruz Azul, but there is still nothing concrete. He is on the radar, but things are a bit stuck,” was what was reported to our medium.
The draw against Xolos de Tijuana on the first day was salvageable for Cruz Azul, but they had to do it without reinforcements and apparently with an incomplete squad. The controversy in which Julio César Domínguez was involved, plus the lack of records by Carrera and Lotti, caused annoyance among the fans, but the arrival of the former Atlético de Madrid player could change that.
El Tigre, 36 years old, has a current contract with Rayo until June 2023. His letter, according to Transfermarkt, has a value of two million euros.
Thus, it is possible that the Machine could disburse said amount or seek to negotiate with the Puente de Vallecas team, both a purchase or a loan.
Falcao has made 14 appearances and two goals so far in LaLiga. In the last game, against Real Betis, he only played one minute and he has not completed 90 minutes since October 2022. Therefore, a possible departure to Cruz Azul does not sound unreasonable to seek more playing time in the MX League.
