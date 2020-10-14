new Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi, the party’s general secretary, who is trying to strengthen the Congress’s base in Uttar Pradesh, has indicated that the chief minister may be the candidate in the assembly elections. In a special conversation with ABP News, he said that it is our endeavor that Congress be a strong alternative in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, “We have raised all the issues. Wherever injustice has happened we have gone there. Movement done. We conducted a program of relief at the time of lockdown. This work will continue in the future as well.

Priyanka Gandhi said that our endeavor is that by the end of this year, 60 thousand villages of Uttar Pradesh should have our workers. In 2021, the Congress will stand as a strong organization in the state. Assembly elections are due in 2022.

He said that the politics of Uttar Pradesh cannot run from Delhi. That is why we constantly go to Uttar Pradesh. On the question of candidature of the Chief Minister, Priyanka Gandhi said, “If it will be decided, then you will know.”

He questioned the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the incident of Hathras. Also, on the action of the police on the DND said that we have to fight for the worker.

Priyanka Gandhi said about the burning of the dead body of the rape victim in Hathras that nothing happened with the consent of the family. The family is also saying this again and again. Serious questions are arising on the whole matter. The government’s action has been brutal. CBI is investigating

He said that atrocities on women are happening in Uttar Pradesh a lot. It is very wrong to blame a woman and question her character.

On the allegations of doing politics on the incident of Hathras, he said that when the mother of the victim hugged and cried then how can I do politics on it. I cannot do politics on pain, I am very hurt.

Priyanka Gandhi said, put him in jail, kill sticks, push me. What didn’t They can do more.

Will Rahul Gandhi take over as Congress President? Priyanka Gandhi postponed this question. He said that only Rahul Gandhi will answer this.