For decades, Horst Seehofer was a formative figure in federal and Bavarian state politics. His children look back.

Munich – There are few politicians who have gone through so many ups and downs as Horst Seehofer. And there are only a few who have kept their children out of the public eye like this. No home stories, no interviews. But now Susanne (30), Ulrike (35) and Andreas Seehofer (33) are making an exception. While Mama Karin takes the grandson for a walk outside, they talk to him Munich Mercury about her father and growing up in a family of politicians.

The siblings appear very casual. Ulrike in a blue and white summer dress, Susanne in a light suit, Andreas wears blue jeans and a shirt over the T-shirt. Of course, they’re a bit nervous – after all, the joint interview is a first. But they are in a good mood, pour coffee for everyone at the table – and start chatting before the first question is asked.

Susanne Seehofer: We’ll only do that once now because papa is quitting.

Ulrike Seehofer: Yes, exactly. So that we can show the other side of dad when he leaves politics, a more private side.

Susanne: There is sadness in it. Two weeks ago he was incognito in Ingolstadt with his siblings for the first time in decades and visited the street where he used to live. A woman looked out the window and said: Yes, if we have such important visitors now, come in. Then he went into the apartment with his brother and saw how the woman lived. He was so excited. I think that’s what he wants to do again now and wherever he comes from: listening to people.

Interview with Seehofer’s children: “Getting involved at home – that’s not his way”

Horst Seehofer’s career will end in a few weeks. At 72 years of age. Will he now take over the household at home, give advice to the party from the background – or write a book?

Ulrike: More like the latter. Getting involved at home – it’s not his. He never made a secret of it. I can’t imagine from the off either. Papa is black or white, there is no middle ground.

Andreas Seehofer: I can remember that we were with an ex-politician who was still very active. Then dad said: When the time comes for him, he doesn’t want to do it anymore. It is clear to him that he will stay out of active politics. With advice, he himself has found that it is usually more of a blow than advice.

Of course, integration is necessary when you’re back after so many years.

Horst Seehofer (CSU) stops in summer – son Andreas remembers “inhuman workload”

And wife Karin? Can she still play tennis with her friends now or does she have to take care of her husband?

Andreas: (laughs) Of course, integration is necessary when you’re back after so many years. Whereby it has already settled in due to Corona. He worked a lot from home. No beer tents, no campaign appearances. You noticed that as soon as he gave up the chairmanship of the party. Prime Minister and Party Chairman: That was an inhumane workload.

Ulrike: The job of Minister of the Interior is also a constant strain. But in the last few weeks he has become more relaxed.

How was it as a child, when he was constantly on the move?

Susanne: It was normal for us, we only knew it that way. Sure: When you were with friends, you noticed that your father came at 5 or 6 p.m. But there are other mothers and fathers who may work shifts and see their children less. Every family has their own model – and that was ours.

Ulrike: He called once or twice a week. Then you talked on the phone and the anticipation was great when mom said that dad would be coming on Friday evening. You stood at the door and heard when he came in. That was something special for us. He then took time for us – but he also needed the weekend to regenerate.

CSU politician Horst Seehofer: daughter Susanne is a member of the FDP – “At home there is always room for other opinions”

Susanne, you recently joined the FDP as the daughter of a CSU * minister. What happened there?

Susanne: I’ve always sympathized with the FDP – regardless of where Dad is politically at home. But that speaks for an open discourse. At home there was always room for other opinions. Mom and Dad raised us to think independently.

What did he say about it?

Susanne: He already knew it for a long time. He said: Do you really want to do this to yourself?

Andreas: But he didn’t mean the FDP *, but about politics.

You children have been largely kept out of your father’s career. Still, do people always know who you are?

Ulrike: Our parents and grandparents always made sure that we had a normal childhood. But of course the name Seehofer was already known in Ingolstadt. That shapes all three of us. If you go anywhere in Bavaria, everyone, often subconsciously, has some opinion of you. This is a backpack that the name brings with it. But it’s not just a backpack with stones, it’s also something beautiful. It’s not like you have to be embarrassed about the name. We are proud of our dad and what he has achieved. We identify with it – it is part of our family, our history. But on some subjects it was definitely not nice to be “the child of”. For example when it comes to immigration.

Susanne: You get to hear a lot: “Your dad just makes crap” or something. As a child, of course, you are sometimes dissolved.

Ulrike: I think it’s a shame when, as a child, you are always associated with the opinions and actions of your parents.

Interview with Horst Seehofer’s children: “You should go into politics, there will always be more if it should be less”

How was it with teachers?

Andreas: I remember a math school assignment. My result was wrong and the teacher wrote underneath: You should go into politics, there will be more and more if it should be less. That really annoyed me and mom.

They all lived at home when their father became prime minister. What did that mean for the family in terms of personal protection?

Andreas: You could tell when he was there. Then there were two or three cars and lots of flashing lights – that was really exciting as a little boy. When he wasn’t around, however, we had a completely normal life. Of course there were technical facilities in the house, but Dad never wanted the police to be in front of the house all the time.

And later as Federal Minister of the Interior *?

Andreas: It has become more extreme. A year ago in the summer I was on the terrace and suddenly a policeman asked me if I could identify myself. We are now at home less often, because not all police officers know us.

The politician Horst Seehofer has experienced many ups and downs. Do you suffer with that as a child – and can you help?

Andreas: Nobody likes to read ugly things about their father. The comments in refugee policy were mostly in the direction of heartlessness. Without a doubt he made mistakes, nobody is without mistakes. But what you can’t blame him for is that he has no heart. One suffers with it when it is presented like this.

During this time there was also disloyalty from the CSU to Horst Seehofer.

Andreas: If someone who has made a career with him says publicly that Horst Seehofer looks pretty sick, it hurts. You get annoyed about that, you don’t have to hide it. But as hard as it is: That’s the political business, a lot is carried out in public. That’s why you have to look ahead.

During the 2007 mud battle for party leadership, the Bild newspaper suddenly came out with the story of the extramarital affair. Have you ever contacted your half-sister?

Andreas: All families have ups and downs. There were five discussions that weren’t easy. But in the end there are five of us as a family out of the business. And I think that’s a private matter.

Horst Seehofer (CSU): Complaint to daughter Ulrike, “if there are no new photos”

They both became mothers. How can you imagine Horst Seehofer as a grandfather?

Ulrike: When we arrive, he’ll open the door himself. He didn’t do that with us children. The first time I saw a proud grandpa who greeted his grandson with shining eyes. Of course, he’s not that great kid entertainer (all three laugh), but he is very interested and asks. He calls more often – and there are complaints when there are no new photos. I think he sees the grandchildren as a new building block in his retirement life.

Susanne: When I sent him the first pictures, he said: Ah, she looks like grandpa (Huge laughter). So: That’s not true at all – but we all let him believe.

His famous railway in the holiday home in Schamhaupten. Will it be used again now?

Ulrike: I asked him yesterday – and he answered yes. Unfortunately, interest in the railroad passed us by. Now his hope rests on the two grandchildren.

I wish him that he sees that there is another, beautiful life besides politics.

What do you wish your father for retirement?

Andreas: I wish him that with this insane chapter, which has accompanied him for over 40 years, he will make his peace and see that there is another, beautiful life besides politics. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Interview by Georg Anastasiadis, Mike Schier and Wolfgang Hauskrecht