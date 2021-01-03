new Delhi: Prime Minister’s principal scientific advisor Professor K Vijay Raghavan hoped that the vaccination of the corona vaccine could begin in 15 days. He said this in a special conversation with ABP News. On the process of vaccination, he said that the Health Ministry has prepared its entire schedule. When to whom to give the vaccine and what will be its process, all these preparations have been completed.

In response to the question of when the vaccine will start, he said, “It should start in 10-15 days”. He said that there are three stages before the approval of the vaccine. Safety check is done in phase one. In phase two, it is checked whether you have immune response in the body or not. With this, further check of safety is done. In Phase Three, they give vaccines to thousands of people and together they do not give vaccines to that many people. After this both are compared.

In response to what emergency use means, Professor K Vijay Raghavan said that monitoring is done even after Phase Three. Before that, limit authorization is given, because there is emergency.

On who will get the vaccine, he said that all those people who need it in the country will get the vaccine. Those who cannot afford to get the vaccine for free. The remaining people will get an affordable vaccine.

Along with this, he said that there is a need to take care even after vaccination. He said that there is benefit from vaccines, but a person who is vaccinated can also have a career in virus. Therefore, they too have to take care of social distancing and other precautions. It is not known how much career can happen. But even after vaccination, care is necessary.

Government to get Rs 200, Rs 1000 in private for ‘Kovishield’ vaccine of Serum Institute – Adar Poonawala

Watch full video here