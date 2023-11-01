Prank call to Meloni

Giorgia Meloni is furious with her advisors and in particular with the ambassador Francesco Talò and his staff. So it is the head of the diplomatic office at Palazzo Chigi who passed the prank call to the prime minister herself, misleading her. In reality, behind the receiver, there were two Russian comedians: Vovan & Lexus.

The controversy in Italy immediately flared up. A sensational mistake that exposed Meloni to the ridicule of the Russians on a very delicate issue such as the Ukrainian crisis. On the phone, the Prime Minister expressed – with what she believed to be the President of the African Union – the “fatigue” of Western leaders in supporting Kiev’s cause.

As sources very close to Giorgia Meloni report to Affaritaliani.it, the prime minister is beside herself over what has happened. Measures are expected soon and it is not excluded that Talò’s head could blow off.

In a note released by Palazzo Chigi it is specified that: “The Office of the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Council of Ministers regrets for having been deceived by an impostor who posed as the President of the African Union Commission and who was put in telephone contact with President Meloni. The episode occurred on September 18th in the context of the intense commitment developed in those hours by President Meloni to strengthen relations with the African leaders with whom he had important meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly between the 19th and September 21st.”

