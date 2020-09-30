Mumbai: In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, new characters are coming out in the investigation of drugs angle. Now NCB can interrogate three big actors who have worked with actress Deepika Padukone soon. According to the information, the name of these three superstars is allegedly taken by producer Kshit Ravi Prasad, whose names start with S, R and A.

According to sources, summons will be sent to the three actors for questioning soon. The actor whose name starts from A used to take drugs himself and also used to give drugs to the people in contact. The name of an actor named A is also associated with the cricketer.

Significantly, in the drugs case, on September 26, NCB called actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning. The three were questioned long by the NCB. During this, the three actresses claimed that they have never consumed drugs. At the same time, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor had said that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs.

On the same day, NCB arrested Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad after questioning. The NCB has so far arrested at least 18 people in this case. NCB arrested actress Riya Chakraborty on 9 September. On Tuesday, Riya’s bail plea was heard in the Bombay High Court. The court has reserved judgment in this case.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, there were cases related to drugs. CBI is investigating Sushant case. On Monday, AIIMS submitted its preliminary report to the CBI.

