Exclusive: Piercamillo Davigo and Alessandra Dolci got married

According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it Milanit seems that, from information deriving from the praetorian register, Piercamillo Davigo and Alessadra Dolci are married. The couple had existed for some time: now the wedding has come.

Who is Piercamillo Davigo

A magistrate since 1978, he began his career as a judge in Vigevano and then moved on as a prosecutor to the court of Milan, where he joined the pool of Clean hands. Since 2005 he has been Counselor of the II Penal Section and of the United Penal Sections at the Court of Cassation. Current member of independent judiciaryin 2015 he left to found Autonomy and independencewhich elected him president. From 2016 to 2017 he was president of the ANM (National Association of Magistrates). From 2018 to 2020 he was Councilor of the CSM.

Who is Alessandra Dolci

He began his career as a magistrate at the age of 26, at the Monza Public Prosecutor’s Office. He was sworn in on December 20, 2017 as deputy prosecutor of Milan, a role that Ilda Boccassini held until recently. By appointment of the CSM, Alessandra Dolce she became director of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate. In 2018 she won the purse prize for having contrasted the infiltration of the ‘Ndrangheta in the Lombard society and economy. Among his investigations, we recall the “Infinite Crime” operation, which led to about 200 arrests between Milan and Reggio Calabria.

