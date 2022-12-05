Switch to Business: “I don’t expect a tsunami for NPLs”

“This recession can still be avoided if we act with determination, remaining united at European level”. Corrado Passera, CEO of illimity and in the past CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo and Poste Italiane as well as Minister of Economic Development and Infrastructure during the Monti government, tells Affaritaliani.it exclusively that 2023 we have to expect, both as regards the national scene both as regards businesses. Starting from the assumption that the banking system is solid, that 2008 (and 2011) are very far away and that therefore the new wave of non-performing credit, if it occurs, can be faced with relative serenity. But without forgetting the current political situation, with a government “which enjoys a large and broad majority” but which on some issues, as in the case of the cash cap or the bridge over the Strait of Messina, has raised various criticisms.

Flounder, dark winds gather over Italy and Europe and suggest that a recession will be inevitable: what do you think?

I think the recession can be avoided. Italy will close 2022 with a growing economy and exports thanks to the dynamism of our companies, which are showing great resilience. However, we will have to keep the bar straight on public and private investments and thus create the preconditions for an increase in productivity. The Pnrr, if used wisely, can represent an engine of growth and Europe, if it maintains that unity shown during the Covid, can guarantee decisive support. Moreover, many inflation indicators have changed towards the United States and I believe that a similar trend will be seen in Europe.

There are many “ifs” in his answer…

With Covid we have had the demonstration that Europe also knows how to operate in a coordinated manner to avoid recessions and I hope that in the coming years we will see public investments and federal instruments, such as Eurobonds, also to support growth. At a national level, on the one hand we will have to manage the growing social unease through careful welfare policies and, on the other, support economic growth by investing in productivity and fiscally rewarding virtuous companies that invest, capitalize, hire and aggregate.

Here, speaking of companies: will they suffer a lot? Are you expecting a tsunami of NPLs?

Today the credits under “observation” in bank balance sheets, or the so-called “Stage 2”, are equal to approximately 300 billion and we must expect that a part of these will transform into utp and partly into Npl. There will therefore certainly be an increase in non-performing loans, but I do not expect a tsunami and the system is in any case ready to manage the situation: the capital strength of the banks is today largely capable of absorbing this increase and over the years various specialized operators have established themselves in the management of the most complicated credits. If we know how to manage these UTPs in good time by employing the appropriate professionalism, in many cases they will be able to return to being performing. Operators such as illimity play an important role here.

How has the banking world changed?

Italian banks have done an enormous job. There were 1,000 credit institutes and today there are less than 100. It was a closed system and today it is very open to competition even from non-banking entities, especially in payment services or standardized credit. Today the challenge of the entire banking system, not just the Italian one, is played out on the level of innovation.

What trends do you expect?

There will be those who will be able to innovate and those who will fall behind. Completely new “animals” such as illimity will also be born, specialized and with technological business models, created without any kind of legacy. These banks will need different skills than in the past: today 70% of our employees have never worked in a bank.

