Dubai (Etihad)

The activities of the 25th edition of “Dubai Summer Surprises” include many offers, entertainment activities, discounts and valuable prizes, until September 4, 2022. This year’s session offers a range of packages and accommodation offers in resorts and hotels in Dubai at great prices on the occasion of the silver jubilee of “Dubai Summer Surprises”. , including Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, and many different areas across the emirate.

Whether you are looking for luxury in the most prominent areas of Dubai or you are a fan of the beach atmosphere, these amazing summer offers will provide you with the best hotel and resort experiences in Dubai, including offers of hotel stays for additional nights to give you the opportunity to enjoy sightseeing in the city, in addition to dine at Some of the best restaurants in the world.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has prepared a summer program full of joy and fun across the city from July 1 to September 4, 2022.