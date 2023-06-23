Exclusive: Opening of the Colombian Consulate on the border with Venezuela already has a date

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The reopening of the border with Venezuela took place on September 26, 2022.
Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO
The reopening of the border with Venezuela took place on September 26, 2022.
The consulate in Caracas is still a promise. Colombians expect it to open before 2024.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
After a long wait, this June 30 the Colombian authorities will open the Colombian consulate in San Cristóbal, border municipality and home to a large number of citizens of the neighboring country.
(Also read: As of this Friday, Armando Benedetti ceases to be ambassador to Venezuela: what’s next?)
EL TIEMPO learned exclusively that this date will be the opening day to serve the population. It was also learned that it will work in the same house where the headquarters were installed until relations between the two countries were broken.
The inauguration is scheduled for June 30 and formal operations will begin on Monday, July 3, “providing all the services of the consulate. It was a promise and we are going to keep it,” the source told this newspaper.
In Caracas the situation is not advancing. The head of that mission, Fulvia Benavides, is in charge of the opening efforts, however the diplomat expects to take vacations in the coming days.
In addition to that, there is still a need for more staff and adequate space. Also that the machines from the registry office arrive, to carry out processes such as documentation of Colombians.
ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Exclusive #Opening #Colombian #Consulate #border #Venezuela #date
Leave a Reply