Exclusive: Opening of the Colombian Consulate on the border with Venezuela already has a date

After a long wait, this June 30 the Colombian authorities will open the Colombian consulate in San Cristóbal, border municipality and home to a large number of citizens of the neighboring country.

EL TIEMPO learned exclusively that this date will be the opening day to serve the population. It was also learned that it will work in the same house where the headquarters were installed until relations between the two countries were broken.

The inauguration is scheduled for June 30 and formal operations will begin on Monday, July 3, “providing all the services of the consulate. It was a promise and we are going to keep it,” the source told this newspaper.

In Caracas the situation is not advancing. The head of that mission, Fulvia Benavides, is in charge of the opening efforts, however the diplomat expects to take vacations in the coming days.

In addition to that, there is still a need for more staff and adequate space. Also that the machines from the registry office arrive, to carry out processes such as documentation of Colombians.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS