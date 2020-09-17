Patna: Nitish Sarkar Minister Jai Kumar Singh told LJP supremo Chirag Paswan that don’t do pressure politics and talk like a mature leader. In a special conversation with ABP News’s Bihar editor Prakash Kumar, for the first time, a JDU leader gave Chirag Paswan all the advice. Asked Chirag, why are you lying about Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is praising him. Along with this, he has also asked BJP leaders to intervene.

BJP should tell why Chirag is lying

Minister Jai Kumar Singh said that Chirag Paswan is the national president of LJP, but he should be very careful and speak mature things, what he is referring to and the kind of letter he has written to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister himself has praised the Chief Minister of Bihar by coming to the land of Bihar and also through a virtual meeting. If he is called a developing Chief Minister, then on one hand the Prime Minister is praising the Chief Minister so much that you are telling the same Prime Minister that Nitish Kumar has not done any work. At this, the top leadership of the BJP needs to consider whether the Prime Minister is lying or Chirag, a big question is arising, it is becoming an issue. The BJP’s top leadership needs to consider this.

He further said that as far as the alliance is concerned, how can anyone fight on the total seat in the alliance, if it fights then what kind of alliance it is. In the coalition, you should speak as a mature national president. Alliance means NDA alliance, they are talking like children. We cannot say this twice have been MPs. The national president is on the post, but he should be matured in political language, not in order to speak the language.

Do not do pressure politics

The minister said that we feel that a pressure politics is going on, there should be discussion on seats, not pressure politics. We feel that a distance is being maintained, they are not talking directly. Talk to the one who is in our support role with BJP, but keep restraint in things.

He further said that by talking about this method, there will be seat sharing and we will be in opposition to JDU, JDU will never tolerate this. In politics, every person wants to be an ally, not an enemy. But those who do politics are absolutely fearless, no one runs away from fighting if they fight in front. JDU is in full readiness and JDU is headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The next Chief Minister will be Nitish Kumar. The national president and all the top leaders, including the Prime Minister of BJP, have spoken of contesting elections here under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and whenever it comes here, this thing is being stamped so JDU is not afraid of anyone.

BJP has made Nitish the leader in Bihar

Jai Singh further said that he feels that the BJP is with him, but the BJP itself is asking the Chief Minister to form the government under the leadership, so why should we insist on that. What they are saying is what they themselves are saying, and what they are saying is not what any normal person is saying. The Prime Minister of the country, Home Minister and National President Nadda himself have said that the next government will be formed under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and we will work under his leadership. Then what else do those people living with them say?

The seat sharing will be headed by the top

Regarding the seat sharing, the Minister said that this is the issue of top leaders, when they will sit together very decently, we have never had any dispute over seat sharing, for the better, see you in the Lok Sabha also, very amicable atmosphere Discussed and concluded which everyone liked. The same decision is going to happen again but this much will definitely say that you are an ally and now is the time for elections and this time one thing should be measured. The public also sees this and no one should say such thing that the public should be angry on that matter because the owner is the public.

Majhi old members of our family

The minister said that Jitan Ram Manjhi’s saying that we are making him a pressure for someone, we have included many RJD leaders and it was our job and the ideology of our party is that the person who is going to be beautiful Bihar, You are welcome to have a feeling of making Golden Bihar and better Bihar. Jitan Ram Manjhi has been the Chief Minister of Bihar, he has a face of his own, no one can minimize it. He has led Bihar. The Chief Minister of Bihar made the Chief Minister and when Manjhi ji again approached the Chief Minister that we have learned something from our mistakes and I want to work under your leadership again, it is a good thing that our family A member of the group who had come out, again came into the house. He is not new, his produce is from this party, so we are not pressurizing anywhere. We have brought our separated family.

LJP is BJP quota and Manjhi is from JDU

He further said that there is a face that no one can deny them, our party has clearly said that that share is in our stock. We are not doing anything for them separately nor are they becoming a hindrance for anyone. Those shares will be in our stock only, no need to speak on this. Chirag will be in the quota of BJP, despite that one has been made that you have been an ally with BJP and if you consider BJP as an ally, then you are a shareholder of BJP and Manjhi ji is our sharer, all these things talk together Will and everyone talk together.

Nitish leader but not elder brother and younger brother

He said that whether JDU is in the role of elder brother or not, there is no need to say elder and younger brother here. JDU is leading Bihar, there will be Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar and the Prime Minister of the country has said this. The National President and the Home Minister have also said and this is enough.

Raghuvansh Singh insulted, Rajput leader will come to JDU

Jai Singh said that at the time of Raghuvansh Babu’s funeral I went there as a representative and what I saw was the scene of that day, the people who came from Shivahar, Sitamarhi Chapra, Siwan and Champaran, just as for Raghuvansh Babu. He was emotional and the discussion that was going on about how the Raghuvansh Babu has been insulted, a person in front of me said that Raghu’s descendants were Shiromani Raghuvansh Babu of that descendant today and we have forgiven him who has insulted him. can not do. Such things were being heard there and from what we have seen, I think that no one can descend on the Rashtriya clan. The kind of message that has gone into the Rajput society after his death, I do not think that the discussion that was going on that many people are going to go to the RJD, then I do not think that anyone will turn to RJD.

JDU offers to Putul Devi and Shreyasi Singh

He said that Putul Devi belongs to this house and we will try that Putul Devi comes and your own party is sweating blood and you should strengthen it, it will be a request that you do not go to another party that will suffer humiliation.