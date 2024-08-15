Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro responded to his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, regarding the proposal to overcome the Venezuelan political crisis.

According to the criteria of

“In the case of Colombia, we have been rebuilding relations with great dedication. I speak with President Petro, we call each other on the phone, we also talk about many issues in private, but I would never practice microphone diplomacy with Colombia,” said Maduro in exclusive statements to which EL TIEMPO had access.

“I am the guarantor of the peace negotiations, Venezuela is the guarantor and I will never give opinions on what Colombia should do to overcome the war that is terrible (…) I will never say: Colombia, its government, should do this and post advice on my social networks,” said Maduro on Thursday.

Earlier, President Gustavo Petro tweeted about the neighboring country on his X account: “A political solution for Venezuela that brings peace and prosperity to its people depends on Nicolás Maduro. The experience of the Colombian National Front is an experience that, if used temporarily, can help achieve a definitive solution.”

Brazilian President Lula Da Silva also called on Thursday for the minutes of the vote to be published.

The Venezuelan president assured that he does not interfere in the processes of any country and that he respects the institutions. “In Brazil, former President Bolsonaro, an ally of the extreme right of Venezuela, cried fraud and did not accept defeat, and it was the Brazilian court that decided and no one left Venezuela, nor our Government to ask for anything.”