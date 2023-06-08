The summer market is at its best. Barely a day after the arrival of Lionel Messi to the Miami Interthe possibility began to sound that another figure of the paris saint germain exit the roster in the coming weeks.
In accordance with exclusive information of 90minthe Representatives of neymar have held talks about a possible move to Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian footballer still has a two-year contract with PSG with the option of another one.
However, the 31-year-old striker would be thinking of leaving Paris after the harassment he has suffered from a sector of PSG ultras who have requested his departure from the club this summer.
In this sense, sources consulted by 90min have indicated that there have been talks between representatives of Neymar and a delegation from the professional league of Saudi Arabiawho are interested in making him the next great figure to come to the Middle East.
According to the most recent reports, Neymar’s priority for the following season is to remain in European football. In this context, two great possibilities have sounded: Barcelona and Newcastle United.
Ney’s return to the Blaugrana club was ruled out by Xavi Hernández in a Twitch broadcast on the Jijantes FC channel.
“What is being said about Neymar is a surprise. In theory it is not in the planning. I appreciate it a lot but there are other priorities. The sports area already knows all the names”
– Xavi on Neymar
At the beginning of May, 90min revealed that the owners of Newcastle United were exploring the possibility of taking the Brazilian forward to the Premier League and giving a coup of authority in the market after qualifying for the Champions League.
#Exclusive #Neymar #interested #Saudi #Arabia #Xavi #rejects #return #Barcelona
Leave a Reply