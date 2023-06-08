❌👀 XAVI DISMARKS WITH NEYMAR

➡️ In an interview given to Jijantes, the Barça coach responded to the rumors linking the Brazilian to FC Barcelona.

🗣️ “It’s not in our plans. I greatly appreciate it as a person, but it’s not our priority.” pic.twitter.com/wQ4aJ2y1eo

— 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) June 8, 2023