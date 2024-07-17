Negotiation

As told on the pages of FormulaPassion.it already at the beginning of March, Ferrari had been close to Adrian Newey for over a yearmeeting with the approval of the brilliant English designer. The parties had discussed the modalities of a possible farewell to Red Bull – despite a contract valid until the end of 2025 -, and the related gardening period before being able to begin a new adventure.

Step by step, the scenario seemed to come true. At the end of April, rumors began to circulate that Newey was leaving Red Bull – which was made official a few days later, on May 1st. At that point negotiations with Ferrari were at a more than advanced stage and our newspaper had – not by chance – spoken of “road now cleared“, even if we suggested that Newey’s arrival, even if not full-time, would lead to the definition of a new technical structure and not only, with possible new additions to the managerial area of ​​the Prancing Horse.

The descent became a flat road

So in May there was a great optimism and the smiles of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton a few days later in the Miami paddock when they were asked about Newey, left little room for interpretation. And so the British engineer had been caught autographing Prancing Horse caps and flags, and right on the starting grid of that race he had observed the Red for a long time, before stopping to speak cordially with Piero Ferrari, always in the light of the cameras.

Then the slowdown, until reaching the current stalemate. We can confirm that at the beginning of May, Newey’s arrival at Ferrari seemed a done deal, according to highly qualified sources at Maranello. The parties had discussed the matter in great depth, so much so that Ferrari had given the green light to a list of requests made by the 65-year-old Englishman.which – as mentioned – also included trusted men and defined Newey’s operational perimeter. At that point it was said that only ‘a dramatic turn of events’ by Newey could have upset the table, which was always possible, but of which there were no signs.

Surprisingly though It wasn’t Newey who hesitated – the designer sees Ferrari as the crowning achievement of his career and also at Goodwood he got behind the wheel of Niki Lauda’s 312B3, dedicating honeyed words to Mauro Forghieri -, but there were some reservations on the part of the Prancing Horse in granting Newey what was initially agreed.

The knot

It’s not so much about money, but more about tasks and inclusion and involvement in the entire project. Ferrari – initially well disposed – he took his time, thinking about the opportunity of the operation.

In the meantime, rival teams have entered the fray, first and foremost Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin with his technical dream (Bob Bell executive director, Andy Cowell future CEO, Enrico Cardile future Chief Technical Officer, Dan Fallows technical director) and McLaren.

More advanced negotiations, more options open. At the moment no doors are closed, including Ferrari.

A broad role

Newey’s demands are certainly nothing new. in the stellar curriculum of the British engineer. In 1993 he signed a renewal at Williams with a clause that included his involvement in the most important decisions of the teamfurther formalised in the 1995 extension, in which he made it clear that he had to be consulted on the choice of drivers, on the supply of engines and on technical battles with the FIA. And it was precisely the hiring of Heinz-Harald Frentzen in place of Damon Hill for 1997, without Newey’s knowledge, that pushed him towards McLaren, as he recounts in his book.There was no room for a third person at the table” besides Frank Williams and Patrick Head, he stressed with some disappointment.

In short, when we talk about Adrian Newey we are not only talking about the most successful engineer in the history of Formula 1, but also about a character with a strong will to make an impact at all levels. Which would fit into an already defined decision-making chain and delicate balances of power. And which would bring considerable pressure to Ferrari, having won in practically all the teams he went to after Leyton House.

Newey will not be able to make his future official until the autumn and will be able to begin working with his new team from the second quarter of 2025.