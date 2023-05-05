Newcastle United is interested in signing striker Neymar, from Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team. Las Urracas are about to confirm their qualification for the next Champions League (2023/24) and they want a main figure to play in the league. The target of the moment is the number 10 of PSG, who is experiencing a low moment in France.
According to exclusive information from Graeme Bailey, of 90min, the billionaire club from England, which is linked to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in Saudi Arabia, wants to close with a strong reinforcement and is willing to invest heavily. The idea of the team is to agree on this reinforcement in the middle of this year, that is, in the summer transfer market in Europe.
In recent months, Newcastle has been linked to Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Manchester United for Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) at the end of 2022. However, to this day, the club sees Neymar as a better option. . The fact that they have Brazilians (Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton) in the squad weighs heavily in favor of the number 10 and manager Eddie Howe believes the forward would be a good fit for the team.
In addition, the Magpies have ‘one foot’ in the next Champions League and that motivates them to get ahead of an attack by the Paris Saint-Germain star. The presence in the edition that comes from the main league in Europe can be a favorable differential in the conversations with Neymar, who is seen as negotiable in the Parque de los Príncipes.
By the way, Neymar and other players of the French club face a series of criticisms and accusations in the French capital. In addition to the demonstrations at the matches and at the club headquarters, PSG fans went to protest in front of the house at number 10 to spread out in one more.
It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi has already defined that he will not continue at PSG next season. After an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia and two weeks of suspension, the Argentine was also booed by the fans of the Parisian club.
In this context, PSG is working to change its way of conducting football and has even begun to look for alternatives to replace these possible outlets. The team, which will say goodbye to Messi, is willing to sell Neymar.
Emerged in Santos and with a historic stint in Barcelona, Neymar arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, when he was bought for 222 million euros, more than R$ 820 million, according to the price at the time. Since then, the striker has made 173 appearances for the club, with 118 goals and 77 assists, in addition to 12 titles. Reach?
