Mumbai Mumbai BJP secretary Vivekanand Singh has claimed that Riya went to meet Sushant at his house on the 13th night, after which Sushant had left Riya to return to her house after the 14th. Vivekananda claimed both were with each other on the 13th. They have told that Sushant and Riya were together on the 13th, which I have an eye witness, they saw both of them together on the 13th.

He said that on the 13th, it was the birthday of a big leader of Maharashtra. In whose happiness there was a party in a hotel in Mumbai. That minister had also tweeted about the party. There is eye witness to prove this claim. If the CBI calls us for inquiries, we will go.

After the announcement of the assembly elections in Bihar, KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reached the CM residence of Patna. KK Singh was accompanied by Haryana cadre IPS officer and Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh and Sushant’s sister Neetu. Everyone spent more than an hour in the CM house. In addition to Sushant’s memories between Sushant’s father and Nitish, the case was also discussed.

Nitish Kumar said that my police officer was quarantined, then I thought something was wrong. At the same time, Shiv Sena leaders were attacking me. So when KK Singh demanded a CBI inquiry, I thought something was wrong, and ordered an inquiry. Sushant’s father told Nitish Kumar that last year when Sushant was coming to Patna, he had expressed his desire to meet the CM, but could not meet.