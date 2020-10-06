AIIMS submitted its report to the CBI a few days ago regarding the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. It was said in this report that Sushank did not die of poison. Although the suspicion of murder was not denied. AIIMS said that the CBI will investigate it legally. But Sushant’s family, lawyers and fans have expressed his displeasure when AIIMS report became public. They have raised questions on this report.

Amidst all this, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Mumbai Police and Shiv Sena have welcomed this report of AIIMS. Mumbai Police Commissioner says that the Mumbai Police was investigating it in a professional manner. It was an unnatural death case. He said that Mumbai Police conducted 60-65 days investigation, with honesty. Sushant died on 14 June and recorded his father and sister’s statement the next day. He had said in his statement that this is suicide.

The family did not cooperate in the investigation

Speaking to ABP News, Parambir Singh said, “We called Sushant’s family for further investigation but he did not cooperate. But whenever he did the rest of the work like releasing property and flats, we supported him. And all of a sudden, 40-45 days later, they filed an FIR in Bihar. There, too, they filed a case of suicide. For which some people are responsible. “

Cooperated with CBI investigation

Parambir Singh further said, “After this, the Bihar Police started investigation in our jurisdiction despite having no authority and made false accusations of not cooperating with us. We would cooperate if they had the right to investigate it. Supreme Court When the Bihar investigation was handed over to the CBI, we fully cooperated with them and handed over the entire report to them.

There was a conspiracy to defame the Mumbai Police

Parambir Singh further said that the AIIMS report has brought the truth to everyone. Along with this, he criticized a section of the media. Told it to be a propaganda. He said that people said that the Mumbai Police was trying to hide a murder. Many fake accounts were created on social media to discredit the Mumbai Police. Questioned on Mumbai Police investigation.

