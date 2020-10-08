In the midst of a debate over the strategy of Chirag Paswan in the Bihar assembly elections, the developing Human Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni has said that he considers only two people as Chirag, Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. VIP leader Mukesh Sahni, who returned to the NDA leaving the Grand Alliance, is completely satisfied with the 11 seats won by the BJP quota.

Talking to ABP News after the press conference with BJP leaders in Patna, Mukesh Sahni said that he was cheated in the Grand Alliance and was dagged in his back, but the Prime Minister and Chief Minister from backward society put ointment on his back . He was given 11 seats in the Legislative Assembly and 1 seat of the Legislative Council, which is sufficient according to his party. Also got a lot of respect.

Supported BJP

Mukesh Sahni said that he supported BJP as soon as he stepped into politics. Later, Nishad was separated from extreme backwardness in rage over the issue of reservation in the Scheduled Castes category. Impressed by Lalu Yadav, he joined the grand alliance but RJD has now become Tejashwi’s party. Sahni said that Tejashwi did not announce it in the press conference despite promising him the post of Deputy Chief Minister and 25 seats. So he announced to leave the Grand Alliance there.

Amit Shah offers

After this, after going to Delhi, telling about his meeting with BJP leaders, the VIP leader said that Amit Shah offered to come together and said that do good work for the country and the state. According to Sahni, Amit Shah said, “Your fight will be taken to the end when the time comes. The Prime Minister of the country is the son of backward. Nitish ji is also backward. Strengthen them.”

Target shot at RJD

Mukesh Sahni said that when Tejashwi was not listening in the coalition, what would he hear after coming into the government! However, he also said that if the leadership of the RJD changes in future, then only he will think of joining hands with them again. Sahani said, “Tej Pratap has no pride in himself. Tejashwi considers himself the Chief Minister while his struggle is nothing.”

He said that Nitish Kumar has a lot of experience. The next five years will learn to work with Nitish Kumar. Sahani said that Nishad will try to get the status of Scheduled Caste to the caste and it is his aim to bring Bihar to the top all over the country.

Modi in the country and Nitish in Bihar

In response to a question on Chirag Paswan’s strategy in Bihar elections, Mukesh Sahni said that I consider only two people as Chirag, Modi in the country and Nitish in Bihar. Ram Vilas Paswan is respected but Chirag will not talk about him when he is not in our alliance. I am completely with NDA. However Chirag Paswan is free to do his politics.

Son of Sailor Mukesh Sahni

Let us tell you that 39-year-old Mukesh Sahni, who described himself as the ‘Son of Sailor’, had entered Bihar’s politics directly from Mumbai about 6 years ago without forming a political party. He was with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2014 and Assembly elections 2015. But after forming the party in 2018, joined the opposition grand alliance and fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with RJD, Congress. After contesting on three seats in the Lok Sabha, his party is going to contest the assembly elections for the first time.

Doing the work of making sets of films in Mumbai

At the age of 18, Sahani went to Mumbai to earn his money and made sets of films there. He earned a lot of money from this work and due to that he has become a big name in the politics of Bihar in a short time. Initially Mukesh Sahni, who did politics of the Sailah caste, now talks about the whole backward society. Whose population is about 15 percent in Bihar. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also called Sahni the leader of the most backward. The truth is also that Mukesh Sahni’s popularity among this class is increasing and hence his political stature.

