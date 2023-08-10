Finally, the new Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, arrived in Caracas this Wednesday afternoon, as confirmed by EL TIEMPO.

On July 24, the Colombian Foreign Ministry ratified Rengifo’s appointment as Colombian ambassador to Venezuela.a designation that had already been accepted in June by Caracas.

Sources from the Simón Bolívar International Airport confirmed to EL TIEMPO the arrival of the ambassador on a commercial flight.

Unlike his predecessor, Armando Benedetti, Rengifo was not inaugurated by President Gustavo Petro in Bogotá. According to diplomatic protocols, it would correspond to the charge d’affaires in Caracasin this case Germán Castañeda, take possession.

Sources in Bogotá told this newspaper that Rengifo, who has already been in binational meetings on the border, underwent the corresponding training for the position, the first in diplomatic matters.

The new ambassador arrives a few days after one year of the reestablishment of relations between the two countries. Among the challenges he has to open the 14 promised consulates, so far only the one in San Antonio, in Táchira, is underway.

Just this Wednesday, the Colombian Embassy opened its Twitter account, the agency’s new communication channel. Previously, the information was disseminated through Benedetti’s account.

