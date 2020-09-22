After the name of Deepika Padukone in the drugs case, Bollywood has also come under target of many politicians. Since the day, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and Madhu Mantena have been telling and tweeting about drugs. Now BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari has reacted to it. He said that the entire Bollywood is not scripted in it, a class name has emerged.

Talking to ABP News, Manoj Tiwari said, “Some people want to put a question mark on the Bollywood of India. We don’t want to get into their conspiracies. Those who are involved in it, they should be investigated and punished severely. Because these people The makeup of India has given such a blemish to Bollywood. Big stars in Bollywood have also got upset with people like these who are involved in drugs. They are giving the wrong message to the younger generation.

Bollywood’s image is deteriorating

Manoj Tiwari further said, “Because of drugs, they are getting themselves involved in anti-national activities as well. They are getting their thoughts from wherever the drugs are coming.” He said that the responsible people should come forward and those who are involved in it should raise their voice against it. He said that Bollywood’s image with such a big image is getting spoiled. If big stars do not come, then Bollywood will have to bear the brunt of this.

Deepika stands with her opponents

Manoj Tiwari further said, “Deepika Padukone takes drugs and after taking the drugs, the effect is that she stands with the people of the country.” He said in a sarcastic cauldron that now it has to be discovered that after taking drugs, the idea also becomes anti-national. Apart from this, he also targeted Deepika’s alleged JNU piecemeal gang.

Drugs Case: Manjinder Singh Sirsa gave this reaction to Deepika Padukone, told Karan Johar and Madhu Mantena of intoxication etc.