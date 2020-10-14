Madhu Shah spoke on a number of issues in an exclusive live chat on the Facebook page of the. During this, he spoke openly about his role in his next film ‘Thalaivi’. In this conversation, Madhu spoke out loudly on issues like comparing women to men, Hathras gangrape and body shaming.

Jayalalithaa gave me the award, not meeting VN Janaki

Talking about her role in the movie ‘Thalaivi’, Madhu says, ‘I am playing MGR’s wife Janaki Ramachandran in the biopic of Jayalalithaa’ Amma ‘. I never met Amanki Amma, but have met Jayalalithaji. Amma gave me the State Award for the film Roja. When she went on stage, she said that she liked my performance in Roja.

Director AM Vijay has done a lot of research for ‘Thalaivi’

‘Thalai’s director AM Vijay had already done a lot of research for each character and kept it ready, with the help of which we can give all the performers better performance. The director has kept all the nuances required to play the role of Janaki Amma in the video. Before shooting the character, they show the video what they want, I am playing the role of Janaki Ramachandran, following the instructions of the director.

Have shot MGR’s Death Scene

The director has made the clips on his mobile. I have started shooting for my part in Thalaivi. A scene that has been shot, after MGR’s death, Janaki Amma comes near her body, during this time my long walk scene was shot while coming from the bottom to the top of the body, so I first walked according to my calculations. . While showing a video clip, the director said that not this way, but watch this clipping of Janaki Amma and let’s go like this.

I am working hard on the humanism and emotional angle for Janaki Amma’s role

‘Janaki never met Amma because she was off my radar. When I come in his role, I do most of the work on emotions and watch short videos for Manirajam. Janaki Amma was very sassy and emotional too. It takes a lot of work to play the role of a real life person, it is also difficult because their walking and sitting have to be brought to manhood. Do not call it a copy, but an attempt to complete it is done.

Let me tell you, Kangana Ranaut will be portrayed as Jayalalitha i.e. Amma, in the role of actress Bhagyashree Jayalalithaa’s mother, actor Arvind Swamy as MGR and Prakash Raj will be playing M. Karunanidhi. Apart from these, many more well-known faces will be seen in different and minor roles in the film. After the lockdown, shooting of ‘Thalaivi’ has resumed in Hyderabad. Kangana Ranaut has also shared some pictures of the preparations for the shooting on social media.