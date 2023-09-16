According to Deter, while deforestation in the Amazon decreased by 42.5% between January and July this year, in the Cerrado it grew by 21.7%

September 11th marks the day of the most biodiverse savannah on the planet: the Brazilian Cerrado. The biome occupies 24% of the national territory and is present in 11 States and the Federal District, ranging from Paraná to Rondônia, passing through São Paulo, Bahia and Maranhão.

Despite the great importance of the biome for the preservation of fauna, flora and indigenous peoples, experts who study the Cerrado heard by the Brazil Agency issue a warning: the advance of export agriculture along with the Sacrifice Biome thesis have put the future of the Brazilian savannah at risk.

Studies indicate that most of the deforestation of the Cerrado is carried out in the Matopiba region, an agricultural frontier area that encompasses the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia – the term arises from the combination of the 1st syllable of these States.

Between January and July this year, 85% of the biome’s deforestation was recorded in Matopiba, according to an analysis by Ipam (Amazon Environmental Research Institute), which, despite its name, also has the Cerrado as an object of study.

The researcher at Matopiba Observatory Patrícia da Silva highlighted that the Cerrado has been considered by scholars as a zone of “sacrifice”.

“We tend to look a lot at the Amazon and are becoming more permissive with what happens in the Cerrado, even though the Cerrado is the birthplace of Brazil’s waters and where 8 of the 12 most important river basins in the country originate”he highlighted.

Logging

While deforestation in the Amazon decreased by 42.5% between January and July this year, in the Cerrado it grew by 21.7% compared to the same period in 2022. The data are from Deter (Real-Time Deforestation Detection System).

In other words, 582 thousand hectares of Cerrado were deforested until July this year, an area similar to the size of the Federal District. Each hectare is equivalent to 1 football field.

For geographer and doctor in Forestry Sciences Yuri Salmona, executive director of Cerrados Institutedeforestation has been growing in recent years because the Cerrado is an unprotected biome.

For Salmona, there is an idea, widespread even internationally, that the Amazon solves the Brazilian environmental agenda.

“On the other hand, the Brazilian State and Brazilian society have built the idea that the Cerrado is a biome of sacrifice. So, let’s sacrifice this biome in the name of agribusiness and in the name of the preservation of the Amazon itself. Hence you see a dynamic in which the deforestation that would go to the Amazon comes to the Cerrado”he explained.

The director of the Cerrados Institute added that this vision makes no sense because the Cerrado supplies the Amazon basins through the Xingu River and the Tocantins-Araguaia basin. “The water that flows in the Amazon River and supplies the Amazon basin, in large part, comes from the Cerrado”concluded the expert who argued that the Amazon and Cerrado are “sister biomes”.

With information from Agência Brasil.