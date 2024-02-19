On February 7th, Ecuador became the second Latin American country – after Colombia – to give the green light to euthanasia for those people suffering from serious and incurable diseases or irreversible injuries.

Paola Roldán, the woman with ALS who achieved the legalization of euthanasia in Ecuador

The ruling was made following the request of Paola Roldán, a 43-year-old woman who has suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for three years, a degenerative disease that affects and destroys the nerve cells that control the muscles that execute voluntary movements. The Court Constitutional Court of Ecuador decriminalizes euthanasia: this is what the ruling says

“Paola, a doctor who was treating her, tells her that she could go for an assisted death, but that this is prohibited by law in Ecuador. She, a person with an intrinsic rebellion, then considered that it was unjustifiable that, if she made the decision, she had to do it secretly and illegally, so she began to look for lawyers to defend the cause, including me,” he told her. Farith Simon, one of the three lawyers handling the case, tells this newspaper.

“What we did was present a lawsuit before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador for the unconstitutionality of article 144 of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code, which punishes simple homicide, including acts of euthanasia, with sentences of between 10 and 13 years in prison.“explains Simon.

Paola Roldán, the woman with ALS in Ecuador who achieved euthanasia.

Paola's desire to confront the system is due to her intention to vindicate people's right to decide. Finally, behind all this, is the right to decide…

The lawyer gave an exclusive interview to this newspaper, in which he explains in which cases it applies, what is needed for the implementation of euthanasia in Ecuador and the challenges that lie ahead.

“Paola's desire to confront the system is due to her intention to vindicate the right of people to decide. Finally, behind all this is the right to decide,” said Simon, who warned about the serious challenges of the system of health in Ecuador.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME