Vikas Singh, lawyer for Singh Rajput’s family, held a press conference on Wednesday evening and stated clearly that Sushant’s father and sisters have decided that no film or serial can be made on Sushant without the consent of the family. If consent is not taken, necessary action will be taken against such people. In such a situation, the wife of lawyer Ashok Sarovgi has started shooting for the film based on Sushant-Riya case.



The case is rotated each time

In a live chat on Facebook of NavbharatTimes.com, Shruti Modi’s lawyer Ashok Sarovgi said that his wife Sarla Sarovgi is making a film ‘Justice the Justice’ based on the real-life story of Sushant and Riya. Ashok Sarovgi said, ‘I am trying to watch this case very closely. The death of anyone is a very bad thing. A lot is being said in the media and the case is being rotated every time. ‘

Riya will get justice by making a film

Ashok Sarovgi explains, ‘The diary that I have made on this case very closely, seeing that a film can be made on it. When I showed this diary to director Dilip Gulati ji, he liked it and decided to make a film. With the making of this film, justice will be given to Sushant, Riya and others who are associated with them.

Sushant – We are not cashing the case by making a film on Riya

‘Let me make it clear to you that my wife Sarla is making this film and that does not mean that she is cashing in Sushant Singh Rajput case. This is not the case at all. Regarding the legal matters related to the film, let me tell you that every film is inspired by some real life events. Now when the matter will be legal, we can say it in such a way that this film is inspired by Sushant-Riya case and by saying this, anyone can make a film. There is nothing wrong in this, there is nothing wrong. The script of our film has been completed to a great extent.

Shreya Shukla as Jubera and Riya as Sushant

Dilip Gulati, director of the film, says, “In my film Justice D Justice, TV actor Zubeer K Khan will be portrayed as Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Shreya Shukla will portray Riya Chakraborty. The Muhurat of our film took place on 1 September and from 2 September we have started shooting for the film in Mud-Island, Mumbai. Whatever location will be important according to the story of the film, we will shoot the film in the same location.

It is reported that the film ‘Justice the Justice’ is being made from the point of view of Riya Chakraborty. Let me tell you, the script of another film ‘Murder or Suicide’ inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput case is also being written.