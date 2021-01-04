After the approval of the 2 drugs of Corona by the Drugs Regulator of India (DCGI), many questions are being raised about the vaccine of Swadeshi Bharat Biotech. The question is being raised on behalf of the people that when the data of the first and second phase trials have come and the third phase of the trial is going on, then why was the Bharat Biotech vaccine approved for emergency use? Amid all these questions, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria answered every question with great care.

People get vaccinated quickly

Randeep Guleria said that most of the trial data of the Oxford vaccine which has been prepared by the Serum Institute in India is from outside the country. India’s trial data is low. Similarly, all the data of Bharat Biotech is of the country. He said that the data of Phase-1 and Phase-2 of Bharat Biotech has arrived and the vaccine has yielded better results. Whereas, it will take 4 to 6 weeks to get the data for the third phase of the trial.

Vaccination of people in clinical mode

Guleria said that since we want to get rid of the epidemic as soon as possible. Therefore, this emergency approval has been given. It is completely safe. He said that it has been said from the regulator that whenever the vaccine is given, it will be given in clinical trial mode. The concern is the increase in cases in the UK, Europe, where the lockdown has taken place again. If more people are vaccinated, then new cases of corona can be reduced. Therefore, we should be pro-active in these things, so that people’s lives can be normal.

Guleria said – Avoid misinformation

Randeep Guleria further said – The company will monitor vaccination regularly. We do not have an idea how long this vaccine will give immunity. No need to vaccinate again, it will be known. Those who will be vaccinated, we have to follow up. For how long the vaccine will remain effective, it will remain the same in every population.

He said that if you can save your relative by applying the vaccine, then it would be best. So it is important that we all think this. It should not happen that fear of vaccine should not be vaccinated and one has to go to ICU. It is worth mentioning that on January 1, on behalf of the expert panel, Oxford’s Kovishield was approved and recommended to DCGI for final decision. After that, on January 2, the expert panel had also approved Bharat Biotech’s covariance and recommended it to DCGI for final decision. On January 3, DCGI approved the emergency use of both vaccines.

